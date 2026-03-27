Congress is not working for the South Bay, the Central Coast or the Salinas Valley. Families in our region are working hard only to fall behind while the cost of housing, healthcare and everyday life keeps rising. Rather than offer real solutions, politicians are locked in partisan fights in Washington.

That is why I am running for Congressional District 18 as an independent.

I spent my early career as an officer with the U.S. Agency for International Development reforming democracies abroad, including helping countries balance budgets and protect human rights. And I spent my recent career advancing sustainability in large tech companies, reducing environmental impact and protecting worker rights while growing the bottom line.

We need people who can get our economy and democratic machinery working again.

I will focus on practical results to lower the cost of business inputs that drive inflation, make housing and quality healthcare more affordable, and protect the rights of all people. I value financial responsibility and know the importance of free markets, but also recognize we need a healthy planet, and all people deserve to live with dignity.

I’m troubled by the state of our country, and our loss of ethics and morals. Many in our immigrant communities live in fear. Our national finances move toward insolvency. And we are engaged in reckless and expensive conflict overseas.

This is not America. We can and must do better.

Equally concerning are the economic conditions we are passing to young people. They must feel the careers and lives they want are achievable, and that financial independence is in their future. I know what makes companies succeed and want to hire, and I can help.

A more effective government and stronger democracy starts with high ethical standards. My campaign is built on independence and accountability, with no corporate PAC money and a commitment to serving the district rather than a party structure.

I will be responsive to you, whatever your beliefs, religion or political affiliations. I will track my progress with metrics and be accountable to citizens for performance. And I will provide it publicly.

I want to protect the authenticity and beauty of our region. We live among a rich natural landscape and have wonderful farming and ethnic heritages. Real resources that meet our needs should be flowing back to our region, like effective supports and incentives for the productivity and wellbeing of the agriculture sector and its workers.

This campaign is about giving our region an independent voice focused on results. We must move away from candidates owned by special interests and PAC money—and beyond two-party political gridlock that provides little progress. I invite readers to learn more at demers4congress.com. And to join me for a campaign listening tour stop at the Morgan Hill Public Library from 5:30-6:30pm Wednesday, April 1.

Chris Demers

Gilroy Resident & Independent Candidate for Congress