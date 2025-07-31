A little after midnight on Friday, July 11, I was awakened by the sound of sirens from many fire engines and a call from a neighbor, saying, “You’re OK, but you need to get out of your house, now. The barn next to you is on fire.” Christina was coming home from work and quickly called 911 as soon as she saw the plume of smoke in the night air.

Safely outside, I saw three fire engines, with lights glaring, dominating my small country road. A sheriff’s car was in front of my house. Engine 69 from Treehaven was the first on scene and the battalion chief and water tender came from Masten (68).

Santa Clara County Fire crews responded to a barn on fire July 11 near Braquet Lane and Vista Del Monte Court north of Gilroy. Photo: Courtesy of Santa Clara County Fire Department

I walked to the corner of Burchell, where my neighbor lives who owns the barn that was engulfed in flames. What I saw aligning Burchell Road were Engines 67 and 667 from Morgan Hill Vineyard Station, two engines from Gilroy (47 and 49) and another Battalion Chief from Gilroy.

Hazardous Materials and Breathing Support was also there from Seven Springs Station (72) in Cupertino.

Beginning July 1, my area of Gilroy no longer has coverage from Cal Fire as in the past. Santa Clara County Supervisors and LAFCO approved the dissolution of South Santa Clara County Fire District to consolidate fire protection services in unincorporated areas to the Santa Clara County Central Fire District.

This was a change I was concerned about because the TreeHaven station (69) is logistically located just two miles away at Gilroy Gardens. My neighborhood friends and families have been familiar with seeing this crew respond promptly to medical and fire calls in our area and I was not sure how response times would be impacted when Santa Clara County Fire District will cover the unincorporated areas throughout the county, as far north as Los Altos and south to Gilroy.

I was pleasantly surprised to see how the collaboration that early morning prevented the loss to any other structures or animals.

While still cautious about a proposed ballot initiative to increase property taxes to cover costs, I want to vocally change my position on this consolidation. Not only was the fire contained to just the barn, the firefighters were professional and courteous, and two engines stayed on sight until 4am confirming there would be no flare ups.

The following day, two engines from station 69 cruised the street in the morning and early evening to check on things. I am grateful to all those that handled the situation promptly and completely.

Be blessed, stay safe gentlemen, and thank you for your service!

Susan Mister

Gilroy