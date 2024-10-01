As the upcoming MHUSD school board election approaches, it’s crucial for us to take a close look at the individuals seeking to represent our community and our students’ future. After careful consideration, it is clear that Veronica Andrade is the candidate who possesses the vision, dedication, and experience needed to lead our district forward. Here’s why she is the best choice for MHUSD School Board Trustee-Area 7.

Throughout her career, Andrade has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to education. Whether it was through teaching in classrooms, serving on advisory committees or being actively involved in school events, Andrade has consistently shown that she cares deeply about the success of our students. Her hands-on involvement has given valuable insights into the daily realities of our schools and the challenges teachers and students face.

Veronica Andrade is not just focused on maintaining the status quo. She has a clear and ambitious vision for improving our school system.

Her platform includes initiatives aimed at increasing academic performance, closing achievement gaps and ensuring that every student, regardless of background, has access to the resources they need to succeed. She also understands the importance of preparing students for the future, whether that’s through career and technical education or fostering skills like critical thinking and collaboration.

In today’s world, it is more important than ever that we have leaders who are committed to creating an equitable learning environment for all students. Andrade has long advocated for policies that support underserved students, ensuring that they receive the resources and attention they need to thrive.

She understands the diverse needs of our student population and is committed to fostering an inclusive atmosphere where every student feels valued and supported.

A school board trustee must have the ability to make tough decisions, manage budgets and navigate complex issues. Andrade has a proven track record of leadership in community organizations and previous involvement within local school districts. She has the knowledge and skills to make informed decisions that will benefit our schools and ensure responsible fiscal management.

She also understands the importance of transparency and accountability and will work to keep the community informed and engaged. At this critical moment for our schools, we need a leader who will fight for every student, teacher and family in our district.

Veronica Andrade is that leader! She brings a unique blend of passion, vision and experience to the role, and can deliver on promises. I urge you to support Veronica Andrade and help shape a brighter future for our students and our community.

Victoria Ramirez

Morgan Hill