As a resident of Morgan Hill and a neighbor of St. Catherine Church, I respect the church’s mission and its right to express its beliefs. However, I have concerns about the recently approved proposal (SR2024-0014) to erect a 23 foot tall cross at the corner of Peak Avenue and Noble Court, far from the church sanctuary.

Initially, I assumed that this cross was intended as a powerful symbol of faith, towering above the landscape to inspire contemplation.

However, I’ve since learned that the primary purpose of this cross is to guide churchgoers to the appropriate parking area. While I understand the need for clear signage, a 23-foot cross seems an excessive and potentially disruptive solution to what is essentially a practical concern. My worries extend beyond just the size of the cross.

As someone who lives nearby, I will be able to see this enormous structure from my backyard. A cross of this size risks being visually overwhelming—not just for me but for the entire community. There’s a fine line between a welcoming gesture and one that imposes on the broader community.

In light of these concerns, I propose a more balanced approach: a reasonably sized sign that clearly directs visitors to the appropriate parking area. This would achieve the church’s practical goal without dominating the surrounding neighborhood or altering the character of our community.

Furthermore, when I reached out to the city to inquire about appealing this decision, I was told the process would require a $700 fee. This is a steep price for any resident to pay simply to voice their concerns about a project that could significantly affect their living environment.

I urge the church and the city to reconsider this decision. A solution that respects both the church’s needs and the community’s well-being is possible.

I hope that through dialogue, we can arrive at a compromise that reflects the spirit of Morgan Hill—a place where we value both our shared spaces and the diversity of our community.

James Bringetto

Morgan Hill