good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 6, 2020
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Laid-off aquarium staffer hired to manage sustainability at Lusamerica

Peter Adame joins Morgan Hill company

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
371
0

The Monterey Bay Aquarium, closed for seven months due to Covid-19, was forced to cut more than one-third of its staff, which included some layoffs from Seafood Watch—a science-based conservation program that develops sustainable seafood recommendations.

Lusamerica Foods in Morgan Hill, a major seafood wholesaler and distributor along the U.S. West Coast, snatched up Seafood Watch’s ex-Outreach Manager, Peter Adame, to join the crew as the new Communications & Sustainability Manager. 

“Our team has been talking about how we need someone to help build our brand and spearhead our sustainability initiatives for quite a while,” said Lusamerica’s CEO Fernando Frederico. “We have big plans to expand our local, sustainable seafood offerings from California’s central coast and Peter’s a great fit to help us amplify this new initiative.” 

Adame said he’s disappointed to lose his job at the aquarium, but is excited about the impact he can make in his new role with Lusamerica. 

“I’m really going to miss working at such an amazing organization like Seafood Watch,” he said, “but now I can drive more direct change in the seafood industry. Lusamerica distributes over 40 million pounds of seafood a year. While some of the seafood is already coming from sustainable sources, I’m excited to inspire customers to continue expanding their portfolio of sustainable seafood options to help our ocean.”

“As a company, we have launched several sustainability initiatives over the years, like redesigning our packaging to replace the heavily waxed cardboard boxes that are often not recyclable,” Frederico said. “We know Peter can help us with future sustainability initiatives and sharing these stories publicly as our new Communications & Sustainability Manager.”

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Guest View

Local veteran releases children’s book about four-legged heroes

submitted |
My goal in taking on this project and partnering with Mary to create this book was to drive awareness and generate additional revenue for Operation Freedom Paws. I wanted to help Mary continue her mission and grow her inspiring non-profit organization.
Read more
Local News

Voter turnout near all-time high in Santa Clara County

submitted |
Santa Clara County is set to break yet another record this election cycle.
Read more
Local News

Wetland habitat restored in south Morgan Hill

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
A stretch of Llagas Creek in south Morgan Hill will soon be thriving with native plants and animals as Valley Water completes the largest wetland restoration project in the agency’s history.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Local veteran releases children’s book about four-legged heroes

Voter turnout near all-time high in Santa Clara County