Chabad South County Jewish Center is planning to give away 20,000 cloth facemasks this week to residents and families in Morgan Hill and Gilroy in order to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The nonprofit Jewish Center will host two mask giveaways on Aug. 12 and 13. The Aug. 12 event will take place at Gilroy City Hall, 7351 Rosanna Street, from 5:30 to 7pm. On Aug. 13, the mask giveaway will take place at the Morgan Hill Community Center, 17000 Monterey Road, also from 5:30 to 7pm.

Both mask giveaways are drive-thru events, according to Rabbi Mendel Liberow of Chabad South County Jewish Center.

The masks are 100 percent cotton, three-ply washable, reusable face coverings, recommended by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to a press release from Chabad.

The giveaway is part of Chabad South County’s community assistance program in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“As COVID-19 numbers spike again, we all have to do our part to help stop the spread,” said Liberow, who is the director of the Chabad South County Jewish Center. “We have 20,000 masks to distribute to enable everyone to get masks and wear them to help prevent the spread of this virus. Saving one life is saving the entire world.”

The local Chabad center, which is based in Morgan Hill, has also offered care packages to homebound community members since the pandemic and shelter-in-place precautions began.

For more information about Chabad South County’s Covid-19 assistance efforts, including how to donate, contact Liberow at jewishmh.com/mask or call (408) 766-2343 or email [email protected]