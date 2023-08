A vegetation fire on the east side of U.S. 101 in north Morgan Hill burned more than 70 acres before firefighters had the blaze contained, according to authorities.

CalFire crews responded to the fire shortly after 5pm Aug. 16, says a social media post from the CalFire Santa Clara Unit. The blaze occurred off the edge of northbound U.S. 101 at Coyote Creek Golf Drive.

Firefighting crews were at the scene overnight, and by 8am Aug. 17 the fire was 75% contained and had burned 7