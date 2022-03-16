good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
March 15, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Higgins joins Westmont of Morgan Hill as executive director

Brings 23-year career in senior living services to local community

By: Staff Report
2
0

Westmont of Morgan Hill recently named Jolie Higgins as executive director. Higgins brings a 23-year career in senior living services to Westmont, according to a press release. 

Higgins started her career in 1999 at Atria Senior Living, as a business officer manager, says the press release from Westmont of Morgan Hill. She worked at that position for seven years, managing accounting and human resources.

Jolie Higgins

In 2010, Higgins joined Carlsbad-based Integral Senior Living, where she developed a diabetic care management program and launched a transitions program to help seniors stay engaged and active through a program of “mini-mental exams,” says the press release. 

“I am pleased to work with such a great team and with a great group of residents,” said Higgins, a San Jose native. “I look forward to exceeding the needs of the residents as we move away from the pandemic and back to normal living.” 

Westmont of Morgan Hill, 1160 Cochrane Road, is part of Westmont Living, a privately owned and managed senior living provider. The company is headquartered in La Jolla, and currently owns and operates 17 senior residential communities in California and Oregon, according to the press release. 

“Westmont of Morgan Hill team members work to foster resident independence while respecting individuality, choice, dignity and privacy,” says the press release. 

Staff Report

