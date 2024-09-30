By late morning on Monday, temperatures around the Bay Area and Central Coast are forecast to rise rapidly and a heat advisory will be in effect for the entire region.

“A fall heat wave kicks off today and will last for several days,” the National Weather Service said in a statement issued Sept. 30.

The heat advisory goes into effect at 11am and lasts through Wednesday night, but it could be extended for some parts of the Bay Area and South Valley.

Interior temperatures are expected to reach above 100, and coastal areas will be in the 80s to mid 90s. In San Benito County, high temperatures of 101 and higher are forecast through Oct. 3.

“With offshore winds fighting the marine layer, the coast will also feel the heat today,” the weather service said.

A sea breeze is expected to bring some late afternoon cooling relief to the coast.

The heat wave will likely bring red flag warnings, as offshore winds are expected to continue Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. “This period will bring the peak of fire weather concerns, especially at higher elevations,” the weather service said.

People and pets should not be left in cars without air conditioning, and outdoor activities should be limited for those who are sensitive to heat, and people should stay hydrated.

Cooling centers open

In Morgan Hill, the city is offering recreational facilities and the library as public cooling centers during the heat advisory, which is currently in effect through 11pm Oct. 2.

The local cooling centers and their hours posted by the city are:

Centennial Recreation Center, 171 W Edmundson Ave.

Monday, September 30: 5 AM – 9:30 PM

Tuesday, October 1: 5 AM – 9:30 PM

Wednesday, October 2: 5 AM – 9:30 PM

Thursday, October 3: 5 AM – 9:30 PM

Friday, October 4: 5 AM – 9:30 PM

Saturday, October 5: 6:30 AM – 5 PM

Sunday, October 6: 6:30 AM – 5 PM

Morgan Hill Library, 660 W. Main Ave.

Monday, September 30: 12 PM – 9 PM

Tuesday, October 1: 12 PM – 9 PM

Wednesday, October 2: 12 PM – 9 PM

Thursday, October 3: 10 AM – PM

Friday, October 4: 10 AM – 6 PM

Saturday, October 5: 10 AM – 6 PM

Sunday, October 6: 1 PM – 5 PM

Community & Cultural Center, 17000 Monterey Rd.

Monday, September 30: 8 AM – 5 PM