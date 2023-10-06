good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 6, 2023
Heat advisory extended through Saturday, high risk in Santa Clara Valley

By: Bay City News
The National Weather Service has extended a heat advisory for the Bay Area through Saturday. 

The weather service said temperatures are expected to remain high on Saturday afternoon, which could impact vulnerable populations. 

A heat advisory is issued when there is a threat to life, travel or commerce, according to the weather service. 

Highs are forecast to be in the 80s and 90s along the coast and 90 to 100 degrees inland. 

Risk from heat-related illnesses ranges from low to high around the Bay Area. Santa Clara Valley has a high risk factor for Saturday. 

The weather service recommends paying attention to hydration, taking cooling breaks, and limiting outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening. Do not leave pets or children inside vehicles. 

The advisory runs through 11pm Saturday. 

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.

Bay City News

