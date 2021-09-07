good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
79.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
September 7, 2021
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Guglielmo Winery launches Holy Wine

By: Staff Report
6
0

In the Old Testament of the Bible, the Book of Ecclesiastes proclaims, “Drink your wine with a merry heart.” To celebrate faith, Guglielmo Winery has produced Holy Wine, a unique new table wine, to be enjoyed on Sundays and religious holidays, says a press release from the Morgan Hill-based winery.

The rich red wine may sound like it belongs on the altar, served alongside unleavened bread. But what’s revolutionary about the wine is that it’s being produced to be enjoyed outside the church, at home. Holy Wine pairs perfectly with a traditional Sunday dinner and during mealtimes on religious holidays, says the press release.

“As we near the end of a global pandemic, and with families allowed to gather, we felt that now would be the perfect time to introduce Holy Wine,” said Gene Guglielmo, Partner and General Manager of Guglielmo Winery. “We have a lot to be thankful for, and this is a wine with which to celebrate faith.”

More than just a wine, Holy Wine links directly to the strong faith of the fourth-generation family winery. A portion of the proceeds go toward preserving the Monastery of St. John the Theologian on the Greek Island of Patmos, where St. John reportedly wrote the Book of Revelation.

The idea of Holy Wine as a table wine to be enjoyed at mealtimes was brought to the Guglielmo Winery by travel writer Geoffrey Dean-Smith, a guest writer at the monastery who explained, “As I stood for the very first time on the ramparts of the monastery of St. John the Theologian, overlooking the azure blue waters of the Aegean Sea I was inspired to bring Holy Wine to the New World.”

Founded in 1088 A.D., the Monastery of St. John the Theologian is still a cultural, spiritual and religious center and a sacred destination for Christians.

For information about The Holy Wine of St. John the Divine, visit holywinecellars.com.

Guglielmo Winery is currently looking for distributors and national retailers for Holy Wine. For more information, contact Gene Guglielmo at 408.779.2145.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

State finds $20M to fund for new crisis hotline

Jocelyn Wiener -
Soon, Californians will be able to dial a new...
Christopher High School

Live Oak, Christopher football teams involved in another nail-biter

Emanuel Lee -
With a chance to ice the game, Live Oak...
Local News

Depot Street realignment, residential project moves forward

Michael Moore -
The developer of a downtown Morgan Hill residential project...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

State finds $20M to fund for new crisis hotline

Guglielmo Winery launches Holy Wine