Guglielmo Winery launches Holy Wine

In the Old Testament of the Bible, the Book of Ecclesiastes proclaims, “Drink your wine with a merry heart.” To celebrate faith, Guglielmo Winery has produced Holy Wine, a unique new table wine, to be enjoyed on Sundays and religious holidays, says a press release from the Morgan Hill-based winery.

The rich red wine may sound like it belongs on the altar, served alongside unleavened bread. But what’s revolutionary about the wine is that it’s being produced to be enjoyed outside the church, at home. Holy Wine pairs perfectly with a traditional Sunday dinner and during mealtimes on religious holidays, says the press release.

“As we near the end of a global pandemic, and with families allowed to gather, we felt that now would be the perfect time to introduce Holy Wine,” said Gene Guglielmo, Partner and General Manager of Guglielmo Winery. “We have a lot to be thankful for, and this is a wine with which to celebrate faith.”

More than just a wine, Holy Wine links directly to the strong faith of the fourth-generation family winery. A portion of the proceeds go toward preserving the Monastery of St. John the Theologian on the Greek Island of Patmos, where St. John reportedly wrote the Book of Revelation.

The idea of Holy Wine as a table wine to be enjoyed at mealtimes was brought to the Guglielmo Winery by travel writer Geoffrey Dean-Smith, a guest writer at the monastery who explained, “As I stood for the very first time on the ramparts of the monastery of St. John the Theologian, overlooking the azure blue waters of the Aegean Sea I was inspired to bring Holy Wine to the New World.”

Founded in 1088 A.D., the Monastery of St. John the Theologian is still a cultural, spiritual and religious center and a sacred destination for Christians.

For information about The Holy Wine of St. John the Divine, visit holywinecellars.com.

Guglielmo Winery is currently looking for distributors and national retailers for Holy Wine. For more information, contact Gene Guglielmo at 408.779.2145.