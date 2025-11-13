The Morgan Hill Police Department announced this week that it has received a $25,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) for a traffic records improvement project to report crash and citation data faster and more efficiently. The grant program runs through September 2026.

“Thanks to this grant, we’re upgrading our traffic crash and citation reporting system,” MHPD Chief Shane Palsgrove said. “The new system creates a faster, more efficient way to report crash and citation data, which ultimately helps identify a variety of traffic safety needs where we conduct education and enforcement measures in the community.

“I’d like to thank Traffic Sergeant John Kuhlen and the California Office of Traffic Safety for their ongoing partnership and support in improving the City of Morgan Hill’s traffic safety efforts.”

The grant funds will pay for a new electronic crash and citation data reporting system. Additional funds will be used to purchase mobile citation printers and software to increase roadway safety, says a press release from MHPD.

Funding for the program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.