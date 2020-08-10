good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
87.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
August 10, 2020
Article Search
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Gilroy man dies in Highway 25 collision

Passenger suffered ‘major injuries,’ police say

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
84
0

A Gilroy man died in a traffic accident on Highway 25 northwest of Hollister Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 9:30am Aug. 8, a 21-year-old Gilroy man was driving a 2011 Toyota Tacoma northbound on State Route 25, just south of Bolsa Road at an unknown speed, according to the CHP. For an unknown reason, the driver turned the vehicle to the right, causing the vehicle to veer off the east roadway edge and onto the dirt shoulder.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle and traveled across the southbound lanes of the highway. The vehicle then struck a tree and came to rest, police said.

The driver of the Toyota was extricated from the wreckage by emergency personnel, and was transported by CalStar helicopter to Natividad Medical Center. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Authorities have not released the driver’s name.

The front passenger of the Toyota, a 20-year-old Morgan Hill man, was transported to Natividad Medical Center with major injuries, police said.

Avatar
Morgan Hill Times Staff

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

State data errors cause massive Covid-19 case undercount

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Errors in the state’s Covid-19 data reporting system have led to vast undercounts of both positive and negative results in counties throughout California.
Read more
COVID-19

Covid-19: Free testing offered in Morgan Hill Aug. 11

Morgan Hill Times Staff |
Those seeking a test in Morgan Hill should schedule an appointment now for Aug. 11, when a testing site will be open at the city’s Council Chambers building on Peak Avenue.
Read more
Local News

Protesters condemn ICE, block freeway in Morgan Hill

Michael Moore |
Protesters against the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement office briefly clogged the U.S. 101 freeway Saturday night, but the demonstration otherwise remained peaceful as it traversed Morgan Hill.
Read more
© Copyright 2020 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

State data errors cause massive Covid-19 case undercount

Covid-19: Free testing offered in Morgan Hill Aug. 11