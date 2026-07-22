Gavilan College will host its annual “Ready, Set, Enroll” event on Aug. 1 to help new and returning students complete enrollment and prepare for the fall 2026 semester.

The free event will take place from 9am-2pm at the college’s Gilroy and Hollister campuses. The Gilroy campus is located at 5055 Santa Teresa Blvd. Gavilan College’s Hollister campus can be found at 505 Fairview Road.

College staff will provide in-person assistance with applying to Gavilan, registering for classes, completing financial aid applications through the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and the California Dream Act, academic counseling, course planning, student technology and portal access, and bilingual enrollment support.

“Starting or returning to college can feel overwhelming, especially when students are trying to navigate several different processes,” Gavilan College Superintendent and President Dr. Pedro Avila said in a statement. “Ready, Set, Enroll brings those services together so students can get answers, complete their next steps and begin the semester with confidence.”

Lelannie Mann, the college’s director of outreach and educational partnerships, said the event is designed to simplify the enrollment process by allowing students to meet directly with staff and resolve any issues before classes begin.

Free food and giveaways will be available for attendees.

Founded in 1919, Gavilan College serves southern Santa Clara and northern San Benito counties with campuses in Gilroy, Hollister and Morgan Hill, offering transfer programs, career education and student support services.