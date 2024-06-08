On this side of Heaven, we will all face temptation. We live in a fallen world with sin, evil and enticement around every corner. The power of temptation lies in the anticipated pleasure of that temptation.

What lures you to want more? Do you indulge with alcohol or drugs? Can you say no to sweets? Is much of your time spent on social media? Is lying, cheating a habit? Most associated with temptation is sexual immorality or lusting outside of marriage. Can you relate?

Susan Mister

Are you seduced toward a sinful drive for ambition, money and spending? What can lead you down the path to take a bite of the forbidden fruit (Genesis 2:17)?

Flirting with temptation can cause a chipping away of your beliefs. Temptation separates who you are from what you do. It can be subtle, slowly changing your mind into unrighteous thoughts, then leading to sinful behaviors.

Satan wants to steal, kill and destroy (John 10:10). He will try to draw you away from your identity in Christ. He will attract you with notions that question your beliefs. Our thoughts and actions have consequences, putting us into sin debt. Jesus paid it all.

God will always accept our repentance and we can turn back and lean into Him.

Be cautiously aware of falling into a sinful trap. Solomon gives wise advice in Proverbs 6:26-29. Temptation is common to man, but God, in His faithfulness, will provide a way out (1 Corinthians 10:13).

The Holy Spirit, a gift from God to those who believe in Him, helps us live in a way that honors God and reflects His character. He is our helper with the power to resist the devil. He can shape us and transform the way we think and act. He can keep our tantalizing thoughts from becoming sinful acts. He will rescue us from the darkness and forgive our sins (Colossians 1:13).

It is easy to convince yourself that remaining in God’s grace is enough. Paul says not to take this forgiveness for granted (Romans 6:1-2). Those continuing to sin with impunity will have a painful awakening (Revelation 20:11-15).

Jesus, incarnated in human flesh, quoted scripture against the three temptations from Satan in the wilderness. The devil tried to test Jesus as Son of God, allured Him to bow down to the evil one and encouraged Jesus to turn stone into bread when He was hungry after 40 days and 40 nights (Matthew 4:1-11).

Jesus taught His disciples to pray, “do not lead us into temptation, but deliver us from evil” (Matthew 6:13).

Sin is death (Romans 6:23). A mind set on the flesh is hostile to God. Those who are in the flesh cannot please God. Watch and pray so that you will not fall into temptation. The spirit is willing, but the flesh is weak (Matthew 26:41).

Are you ready for a mind governed by the Spirit, which is life and peace (Romans 8:6)? Please email me…[email protected]

I close, in the fruit of the spirit given to all believers: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, gentleness, faithfulness & self control (Galatians 5:22-23).