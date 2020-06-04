Ford Store Morgan Hill employees on May 30 delivered 3,000 plastic shields to seven local nursing and senior living facilities.

In March, Ford’s U.S. design team manufactured transparent full-face shields for medical workers and first responders.

Ford has been shipping these shields to hospitals around the country for the past two months, and local dealers are stepping up to make sure they get in the hands of all at-risk communities. Ford reaches out locally to various centers to assess the need and is providing shields to those who expressed a desire for more personal protective equipment.

Local facilities receiving the face shields are Hillview Convalescent Hospital, South Valley Care Home, Villa Serena, Valley Pines Senior Living, Merrill Gardens, The Lodge at Morgan Hill and Loma Clara Senior Living.