good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
63.8 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
June 28, 2022
Article Search
A firefighter approaches a fire that consumed a number of outbuildings near Dougherty and Live Oak avenues June 21. Photo: Isaac Arias
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Firefighters faced busy week in Morgan Hill

Two fires north of town damaged outbuildings, vegetation

By: Staff Report
129
0

Two fires in Morgan Hill in the past week burned a number of structures and a couple acres of vegetation, according to authorities.

Firefighters from CalFire and the Morgan Hill Fire Department responded to a vegetation blaze about 3pm June 24 in the area of Hale and Live Oak avenues. The fire burned about two acres before it was extinguished, according to CalFire.

Crews quickly contained the fire shortly after it was reported. The fire was fully extinguished by early in the morning June 25, according to CalFire.

Another blaze earlier in the week resulted in damages to “multiple outbuildings” in north Morgan Hill, according to the CalFire Santa Clara Unit’s Twitter feed. That fire was reported about 9pm June 21 in the area of Dougherty and Live Oak avenues.

That fire was contained and extinguished by 6am June 22, according to CalFire. No additional information was available on the resulting damage.

The cause of both fires is under investigation, according to authorities.

Firefighters respond to a grass fire in the area of Hale and Live Oak avenues June 24. Photo: Isaac Arias
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letter: Time to expand the Supreme Court

submitted -
When Donald Trump was in office, he and Mitch...
Local News

Hudson Ledwith excels in the box, lacrosse style

Emanuel Lee -
As a rising youth lacrosse player, Hudson Ledwith does...
Gilroy High School

Gilroy High, South Valley Makos swimmer Zoey Zeller commits to Auburn

Emanuel Lee -
Division I college programs pursued Zoey Zeller in much...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,978FansLike
1,007FollowersFollow
2,859FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Letter: Time to expand the Supreme Court

Hudson Ledwith excels in the box, lacrosse style