Firefighters faced busy week in Morgan Hill

Two fires in Morgan Hill in the past week burned a number of structures and a couple acres of vegetation, according to authorities.

Firefighters from CalFire and the Morgan Hill Fire Department responded to a vegetation blaze about 3pm June 24 in the area of Hale and Live Oak avenues. The fire burned about two acres before it was extinguished, according to CalFire.

Crews quickly contained the fire shortly after it was reported. The fire was fully extinguished by early in the morning June 25, according to CalFire.

Another blaze earlier in the week resulted in damages to “multiple outbuildings” in north Morgan Hill, according to the CalFire Santa Clara Unit’s Twitter feed. That fire was reported about 9pm June 21 in the area of Dougherty and Live Oak avenues.

That fire was contained and extinguished by 6am June 22, according to CalFire. No additional information was available on the resulting damage.

The cause of both fires is under investigation, according to authorities.