The FBI is helping local authorities to investigate a July 25 shooting in Morgan Hill that resulted in the death of one victim and injuries to six others, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office announced this week. The federal office is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the shooter or shooters.

The shooting happened during an unsanctioned gathering in an open field on private property near Hale and Miramonte Avenue. The gathering was promoted on social media as a birthday party, and more than 300 people attended, according to authorities.

Shortly after 10pm, sheriff’s deputies responded to the gathering for reports of a disturbance, and arrived to find partygoers hurrying to leave after several gunshots were fired. One person was killed and six were injured by the gunfire, the sheriff’s office said.

Killed was 18-year-old San Jose resident Desiderio Romero V. The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office said Romero died of multiple gunshot wounds.

The injured victims were transported to nearby hospitals and are expected to survive, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office and FBI continue to pursue leads, conduct interviews and gather evidence in their efforts to identify and arrest any suspects involved in the shooting. The FBI’s participation will bring significant resources and technical support to the investigation, the sheriff’s office said on Aug. 5.

“With hundreds of people in attendance, someone knows something,” said Sheriff Robert Jonsen. “We’ve asked for the FBI’s assistance, and we are calling on our community to help identify those responsible for this heinous crime. We are grateful the FBI is stepping forward and encouraging others to do the same.”

The FBI has established a dedicated online tip site that can be found at tinyurl.com/3ckxshax. Anyone with information can upload photos, video and other digital content to the FBI tip site.

“Those responsible for this senseless shooting should know that the FBI and our law enforcement partners at the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office will use every available resource to identify and hold them accountable,” said FBI San Francisco Special Agent in Charge Scott Schelble. “The FBI is offering a reward of up to $20,000 because we believe someone has information that can help move this investigation forward.

“No piece of information is too small, and your tip could make a difference in bringing justice to the victims, their families, and the Morgan Hill community.”

Investigators have not said what might have motivated the shooting.

A fundraising site set up for Romero’s family said the teen, known to many as “Pepper,” was a “cherished son, brother, grandson, cousin and friend whose memory will live on in all who knew and loved him.”