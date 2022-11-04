good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
58.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
November 3, 2022
Article Search
Laurie Smith
FeaturedNews

Ex-Sheriff Smith found guilty of corruption

By: Barry Holtzclaw
23
0

A San Mateo County jury this afternoon returned a verdict of guilty against former Santa Clara County Sheriff Laurie Smith on six counts of corruption and willful misconduct.

Smith, who announced her retirement on Monday while the jury was deliberating, faced the charges in a civil trial that had been filed by a Santa County Civil Grand Jury in December.

Sentencing in such a case could normally result in her removal from office, but the sheriff’s surprise announcement two months before the end of her sixth term makes that punishment moot. It remained unclear what sentence could result from the verdict.

“We are gratified that the jury considered the evidence from our investigation and found all the allegations against the sheriff to be true,” Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen said in a statement after the verdict. “We look forward to working with the next sheriff and the honest and hard-working sheriff’s deputies to serve our community with honor and integrity.”

“I would like to thank the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office and prosecutor Gabriel Markoff for their excellent work on this vital matter.”

Markoff, an assistant district attorney in San Francisco, handled the prosecution to avoid any perception of conflict of interest, the same reason the trial occurred in San Mateo County Superior Court, instead of Santa Clara.

“The actions of a few people are not a reflection of the great work that our deputies do every day,” Acting Sheriff Ken Binder said in a statement. “The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office are looking forward to new beginnings, with the Sheriff election coming up next week.”

Binder was named acting sheriff on Monday.

Smith, a six-term sheriff who turned 70 this year, first joined the county Sheriff’s Department in 1973.

The misconduct allegations against Smith by a Santa Clara County civil grand jury included doling out concealed carry licenses to campaign donors, accepting San Jose Sharks tickets and not reporting them as gifts and mismanagement of the county jail.

On Nov. 8, county voters will choose between retired sheriff’s captain Kevin Jensen and retired Palo Alto police chief and former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s captain Robert Jonsen as the new sheriff.

Barry Holtzclaw

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,217FollowersFollow
2,870FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Kaylee Clayton powers Sobrato High girls volleyball team to top-4 Mount...

Veterans Day ceremony set for 9am Nov. 11