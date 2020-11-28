good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
November 27, 2020
Enforcement officers issue fines on Black Friday

76 violations reported as of noon

By: Staff Report
Santa Clara County’s Covid-19 safety enforcement officers are actively inspecting businesses on Black Friday, officials said Nov. 27.

“Overall, our team has noted few large crowds thus far. However, we have issued 76 Notices of Violation as of noon on Friday, November 27,” said Michael Balliet, Director of Community and Business Engagement. 

The primary violations observed have been failure to submit and post a revised Social Distancing Protocol. This document outlines how each business implements required protocols to keep the public safe and provides that information to the public. 

Businesses can avoid a violation by ensuring they have completed their revised protocol at www.COVID19prepared.org.

Fines issued today and over the weekend will not have a grace period, and additional compliance staff will continue visiting high traffic shopping areas. Additionally, retail businesses must comply with the state’s 10pm-5am stay-at-home order. Grocery stores and take-out dining options are exempt from the state’s order.Anyone wishing to report suspected violations can do so at www.sccCOVIDconcerns.org.

