Food insecurity is a growing crisis that affects millions of people across the world. It is not just a problem of developing nations; even in wealthy countries, many individuals and families struggle to access enough nutritious food.

This issue is exacerbated by economic instability, climate change and social inequalities. It is time for governments, businesses and individuals to take decisive action to combat food insecurity and ensure that no one goes hungry.

At its core, food insecurity refers to the lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life. The COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation, pushing millions into poverty and straining food supply chains. Rising inflation and supply chain disruptions continue to make food less affordable for many households. Moreover, marginalized communities, including low-income families, the elderly and children, are disproportionately affected, exacerbating existing health and economic disparities.

Carol Lillig, a co-director along with Monica McClintock at the all-volunteer Reach Out program at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Morgan Hill, said the need is growing.

In 2023, the program served 3,700 households. That rose to 5,700 last year. There was also a noticeable increase in seniors using the pantry, she added, noting that 2,241 used the program in 2023 but that rose to 3,192 last year. Finally, she pointed out that the number of children has gone from 3,827 in 2023 to 5,724 last year.

Guests can come once a month for a grocery cart full of frozen meat, dairy, produce and dry foods. In addition they can come weekly for more fresh produce, bread, and whatever they have an abundance of—usually milk, yogurt, prepared sandwiches and salads.

They partner with Second Harvest Food Bank, which provides about one-third of what they offer. Through Second Harvest, they have “grocery rescue” relationships with Safeway and Nob Hill—where volunteers pick up donations several days a week. They also have backyard gardeners who contribute from their bounty regularly, but at least half the pantry stock is purchased by volunteers, using donations from the community and occasional grants.

Due to a reduction in donated foods, and an increase in the guests they serve, Lillig said they spend about $3,000-$9,000 a month to provide groceries for our South County neighbors (in 2021, they were spending about $1,000 a month).

“Local pantries are important for our senior neighbors so they can get healthy groceries within a few minutes of their homes, for working families so they don’t have to add a long trip to the food pantry to their already busy days, and to our unhoused folks, so they can pick up a sandwich, fruit and water and have a conversation about resources to give them more stability,” Lillig said.

One of the primary causes of food insecurity is poverty. When people cannot afford food, their nutrition suffers, leading to long-term health problems such as malnutrition, obesity and chronic diseases. Inadequate wages, unemployment and rising living costs further compound this crisis, making it increasingly difficult for struggling families to put food on the table.

Climate change also plays a significant role in food insecurity. Extreme weather conditions, such as droughts, floods and hurricanes, destroy crops and disrupt food production. Farmers face declining yields, which leads to higher prices and food shortages. Sustainable agricultural practices, investment in resilient farming techniques, and policies that address environmental impacts must be prioritized to combat these challenges.

Addressing food insecurity requires a multi-faceted approach. Governments must strengthen social safety nets, such as food assistance programs, school meal initiatives and affordable housing policies, to ensure that vulnerable populations receive the support they need. Businesses and corporations must step up by reducing food waste, supporting local farmers, and investing in sustainable food production. Individuals can contribute by donating to food banks, advocating for policy changes and supporting local and sustainable food sources.

Food insecurity is not an isolated issue—it is a humanitarian crisis that affects economic stability, public health and social equity. If we fail to act, the consequences will be devastating for millions of people worldwide. We must come together as a global community to ensure that access to nutritious food is a fundamental right for all, not a privilege for a few.

The Reach Out Pantry at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church is located at 17400 Peak Ave. Call 408-779-3959 or visit https://stca.org/reachout.