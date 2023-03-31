good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
Patrons are pictured at the 2016 Downtown Morgan Hill Wine Stroll. File photo
NewsBusinessCommunityFeatured

Downtown Morgan Hill Wine Stroll is April 29

By: Staff Report
114
0

Tickets are on sale now for the 13th annual Downtown Morgan Hill Wine Stroll. Enjoy an afternoon of sipping extraordinary local wines, visiting local merchants and enjoying live entertainment at the April 29 event, which is scheduled for 1-5pm in downtown Morgan Hill. 

Check-in will be on Third Street, near Monterey Road, from 11am-3pm. After purchasing a ticket, use your QR code to check in remotely on the day of the event. 

The Wine Stroll is sponsored and hosted by the Morgan Hill Downtown Association. Proceeds help pay for the downtown Twinkle Lights and other amenities that support the city’s downtown, says the Wine Stroll event page at https://bit.ly/3Zyvhfl

Tickets cost $55 in advance (or $65 on the day of the event), and include wine tastings from 20 different local wineries, live music and dancing and shopping and dining specials. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Wine Stroll event page at https://bit.ly/3Zyvhfl

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

