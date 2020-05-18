The Morgan Hill Downtown Association has launched a fundraising campaign for downtown businesses struggling during the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Support Downtown Morgan Hill page is live at mhdowntown.org/support-mh-downtown.

There, customers can purchase gift cards from participating businesses. A GoFundMe campaign has been launched on the page as well. Those who donate $25 or more will earn two entries into a monthly drawing for gift cards.

At the end of the campaign, funds will be equally distributed between the participating businesses, according to the association.