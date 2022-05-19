good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
May 19, 2022
Many of the pieces of play equipment at Magical Bridge are designed to give plenty of space for people with a wide variety of mobility challenges. Photo: Michael Moore
Donations sought for ongoing Magical Bridge maintenance

Grand opening celebration scheduled for June 4 

By: Staff Report
The new Morgan Hill Magical Bridge playground is set to open June 4, and the city is still seeking donations to help maintain the new park long into the future.

The grand opening celebration will start at 10am June 4 at the Magical Bridge Playground, located at the Morgan Hill Community Park at 171 West Edmundson Ave. The event is a “celebration of the many residents, businesses and organizations that have helped make this project a reality,” says a press release from the City of Morgan Hill.

A brief program will kick off the June 4 celebration. Activities and a live performance will take place into the afternoon.

“We could not be more excited to announce the Grand Opening of the Magical Bridge Morgan Hill Playground,” Public Works Director Chris Ghione said. “This playground will welcome residents and visitors of all ages and abilities for years to come. We can’t wait to celebrate with the community.”

The city also announced it has started an endowment fund for future park maintenance. The fund is accepting donations, and all funds raised will be used for future park maintenance, says the press release.

In addition to monetary donations, volunteers are welcome. Visit www.morganhill.ca.gov/magicalbridge for more information or to get involved.

“The recent Covid-19 pandemic has greatly impacted the City’s finances and the City is going to need the community’s help to maintain the park for future years,” says the press release.

The Magical Bridge Morgan Hill Playground will welcome residents and visitors of all ages and abilities. It is the only inclusive playground between San Jose and Salinas, and is expected to draw visitors and families from far and wide.

The Morgan Hill City Council unanimously approved the local Magical Bridge project in 2017, and was able to commit most of the playground’s funding. Santa Clara County contributed more than $2 million to the effort, and numerous other organizations and individual donors supported the project with hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and donations, according to city staff.

The Magical Bridge Foundation, a Palo Alto-based nonprofit, was the lead designer of the new playground.

Staff Report

