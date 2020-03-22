The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding businesses that are operating in violation of the shelter-in-place order.

The DA’s office has created a new phone number and email for individuals or businesses to report a “non-essential” business in operation.

“The County of Santa Clara appreciates the efforts of the many businesses following the order and suspending operations to allow workers to shelter in place,” county officials stated in a press release. “The more people and businesses adhere to the Health Officer Order to Shelter in Place, the more we can decrease the potential exposures throughout the community. We applaud the public’s commitment to following the order and doing what is best for their friends, family and community.”

Businesses deemed “non-essential” include bars, nightclubs, entertainment venues, gyms and others.

As of 5pm on March 20, Santa Clara County has a total of 263 positive COVID-19 cases, an increase of 67 from the previous day.

Reports of businesses operating in violation of the order can be directed to [email protected] A voicemail can be left by calling 408.792.2300 in English, Spanish and Vietnamese.

For information about COVID-19 in the county, as well as which businesses are considered “non-essential,” visit sccphd.org/coronavirus.