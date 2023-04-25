good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
April 24, 2023
Crime Briefs: Teen with gun at school arrested; alleged downtown shooter detained

Student was in possession of 'ghost gun,' police say

By: Staff Report
Morgan Hill Police arrested a teen with a gun who had been involved in an altercation at a local high school Monday morning, according to authorities. 

About 10:38am April 24, the MHPD School Resource Officer was alerted to an incident at Central High School, 85 Tilton Ave. The officer learned that two students had been engaged in an altercation, and one of the students might have had a firearm, according to Morgan Hill Police. 

The officer also found out that the student with the firearm had fled from campus and posed no immediate threat to students, police said. 

Several minutes later, MHPD officers located the youth on Monterey Road at Peebles Avenue. During a search of his person, police found a loaded 9mm “ghost gun.” The teen was arrested and later booked at Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of felony weapons violations, grand theft, criminal threats, vandalism and disruption to school services, authorities said. 

A ghost gun is a homemade firearm manufactured from readily available components that can be purchased without a background check, and is not serialized—and thus not traceable, according to police.  

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident can contact MHPD Officer Greg Dini at 669.253.4965 or email [email protected]

Information can be given anonymously at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1.800.222.TIPS.

April 9 shooting suspect arrested

Police arrested a suspect last week who had allegedly fired a handgun during a fight outside a local bar April 9, according to authorities. 

About 11:34pm April 9, Morgan Hill Police responded to the rear of the M&H Tavern, 17365 Monterey Road, to investigate a report of gunshots heard, police said in a press release. Multiple callers reported hearing gunshots, but no suspect was immediately identified. 

When officers arrived on scene, they learned there had been a confrontation between two groups in the parking lot and the gunshots had emanated from the area of the confrontation. 

The initial police investigation determined that nobody had been shot during the incident, police said. 

Through additional investigation, police identified the shooting suspect as Gregory Rodriguez, 21, of Morgan Hill, according to authorities. On April 21, Rodriguez was arrested when he appeared in court on an unrelated case. 

Rodriguez was booked at Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of willful discharge of a firearm in a grossly negligent manner, as well as two additional felonies for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, police said. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anybody with information may call MHPD Det. Adrian Sapien at 669.253.4995, or email [email protected]

Information can also be given anonymously online at https://www.morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or 1.800.222.TIPS.

