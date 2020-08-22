good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 22, 2020
A firefighter works on felling a burning tree in the Aug. 21 fire on Coyote Creek. The large tree was posing a danger to other firefighters as it was likely to fall due to fire damage, San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said.
Coyote fire burned about 40 acres

Blaze was unrelated to SCU Complex inferno

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
A series of brush fires along Coyote Creek north of Morgan Hill Friday afternoon burned about 40 acres and two small structures, according to authorities.

The cause of the fires is under investigation, San Jose Fire Capt. Mitch Matlow said at the scene Aug. 21. The fires are unrelated to the SCU Complex fire, which is burning in east Santa Clara County.

A total of three fires started about 1pm along Coyote Creek, between U.S. 101 and the area of the 9500 block of Monterey Road, Matlow said. About 100 firefighters responded to the fires, and remained at the scene overnight to ensure burning embers didn’t spread.

A CalFire helicopter was seen picking up water from a small lake in the area and dropping it on the fires north of Morgan Hill.

No injuries were reported in relation to the Coyote Creek fires. Two structures—a barn and outbuilding—were destroyed, Morgan Hill City Manager Christina Turner said in an Aug. 21 town hall on the fires in the area.

Photos and reporting by Robert Eliason

