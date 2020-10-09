good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 9, 2020
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Covid-19 testing available in Morgan Hill on Oct. 13

By: Morgan Hill Times Staff
A Covid-19 testing site will be set up in the Morgan Hill Council Chamber Building, 17555 Peak Ave., on Oct. 13 from 9:30am-4pm.

Appointments can be made until all slots are reserved at scl.fulgentgenetics.com/appointment.

The Santa Clara County test sites provide Covid-19 tests free of charge, regardless of immigration status, and no doctor’s note is needed. At some County test sites, people with insurance may be asked to provide their insurance information, so that payment from the insurance company can be collected. However, patients won’t be billed for any co-pay, deductible or any other cost for testing.

Those without health insurance or those who do not provide insurance information can still get a test at the sites.

For a complete list of testing sites, visit www.sccfreetest.org.

For people without Covid-19 symptoms, the County currently offers indoor and drive-through sites. People with symptoms are directed to drive-through sites to reduce the chance of getting others sick.

County test sites and additional sites operated by other organizations are mapped on the County’s website at www.sccfreetest.org. The site is available in English, Spanish, Vietnamese, Chinese and Tagalog. Information is also available by calling 2-1-1.

