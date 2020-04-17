A total of 1,833 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Santa Clara County as of April 16. Within the previous 24 hours, local public health officials reported four new deaths and 40 new cases of COVID-19 within the county.

In Morgan Hill, 31 cases have been reported since the coronavirus pandemic reached Santa Clara County earlier this year. In Gilroy, the COVID-19 positive case count is 35 as of April 16.

The county’s public health department maintains a “dashboard” of COVID-19 data that is updated daily. The data page includes the disclaimer: “Community transmission is believed to be widespread throughout Santa Clara County. Limited testing capacity means case counts represent only a small portion of actual cases within each city.​”

San Jose, the largest city in Santa Clara County, has been hit hardest by COVID-19, with a total of 1,202 positive cases.

There are currently 188 coronavirus patients in local hospitals, according to the dashboard. A total of 17,061 patients have been tested for COVID-19 in Santa Clara County, with 15,0008 of those returning negative results.

And in long-term care facilities in the county, 309 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths have been reported as of April 16. Forty-two of the positive patients associated with long-term care facilities have been hospitalized.

Long-term care facilities include skilled nursing, independent living and assisted living homes.

Nationally and worldwide, the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. According to Johns Hopkins University, as of April 16 there had been about 2.2 million cases of the COVID-19 illness reported globally, with 149,378 deaths. About 3.4 million patients have recovered from the virus.

In the U.S., more than 672,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed, according to Johns Hopkins University. About 34,200 people in the U.S. have died with the virus. In California, there have been about 28,000 confirmed cases and 973 deaths.

