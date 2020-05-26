Santa Clara County this week expanded its local Covid-19 testing access with six new testing locations throughout the county.

The locations, including one at De Paul Health Center in Morgan Hill, were chosen based on data showing a higher rate of recent cases in these areas compared to nearby locations, according to the county public health office.

Testing is free at all county-run testing sites.

“The county is bringing testing capacity to where it’s needed,” said Cindy Chavez, President of the Board of Supervisors. “Please take advantage of this opportunity to get tested in your neighborhood: it’s fast, free and you don’t need insurance.”

Essential workers with regular interaction with the public should get tested now and once every month going forward, health officials advised. This includes grocery store clerks, food delivery workers, retail associates, first responders and many other types of workers. The county recommends that these front-line workers get tested even if they have no symptoms. Testing can identify the infection before a person feels unwell or before they spread it to another person with potentially deadly consequences. People can get a test through their regular doctor, or from one of these new or expanded sites around the county.

Specifically, the county offers the following drive-thru testing sites, seven days a week:

• 1325 East Calaveras Blvd., Milpitas, CA 95035 (location subject to change)

• 18550 De Paul Dr., Morgan Hill, CA 95037

• 777 E Santa Clara Street, San Jose, CA 95112

• 1993 McKee Road, San Jose, CA 95116

Appointments are required at drive-thru testing sites, and can be made online at sccfreetest.org or by calling 888-334-1000.

Temporary “pop-up” testing sites have also been available throughout the week in northern Santa Clara County.

The tests offered at county testing sites are viral detection tests, which diagnose a person who currently has the Covid-19 infection, county staff said. With the addition of testing sites this week, there are now at least 46 sites throughout the county offering Covid-19 viral detection testing.

As of May 26, there have been a total of 2,652 positive cases of Covid-19 in Santa Clara County, and 139 deaths related to the illness. A total of 63 cases have been reported in Morgan Hill, and 76 in Gilroy.