good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
69.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
April 10, 2023
Article Search
Morgan Hill City Council Chambers
NewsBusinessLocal NewsPoliticsCommunityFeatured

Council aims to reduce credit card processing costs

City spends $202K per year for service payment transaction fees

By: Michael Moore
1
0

The City of Morgan Hill spends more than $200,000 per year in fees for processing credit card payments for various city services—including utilities, business licenses and recreation. 

These costs came up during a discussion of new and updated fees for city services at the April 5 Morgan Hill City Council meeting. The council ultimately approved an increase in the credit card service fee for payments for development services and transient occupancy taxes from 2% to 2.7%; and a new business license renewal fee of $14 per renewal. 

Both fees were recommended by city staff in an effort to recover more of the city’s costs in processing these payments and services. 

The business license renewal fee will save the city about $49,000 per year in third-party contractor’s costs, according to Morgan Hill Finance Director Dat Nguyen. Prior to the April 5 meeting, the city had been paying its contractor, HdL Companies, a fee of $14 per account for the processing of business licenses and renewals. 

The increased credit card processing fee for development services and TOT payments to city offices will increase revenue to the city’s general fund and development services fund by about $14,000 annually, according to Nguyen. 

The city’s cost for credit card processing is currently 2.71% per transaction. 

The city council approved both recommended items unanimously. 

But council members also want city staff to look into recovering more of the money that City Hall currently pays to banks and credit card companies in transaction processing fees. For now, the city is not charging customers with credit card processing fees for smaller-ticket payments for utility bills, business licenses, recreation services and other small fees. 

Nguyen said the credit card processing fees paid by the city for these services add up to about $202,000. Of this amount, about $148,000 is for the processing of utility payments; $46,000 is for recreation services; and about $8,000 is for business licenses. 

City Council member Rene Spring noted that the sum of $202,000 is equivalent to the city’s cost for a full-time employee such as a police officer. 

“I would like us to consider charging the credit card fee on other transactions moving forward,” Spring said. 

City staff indicated they could return to the council at a future meeting with a proposal to recover the processing fees from customers who pay for services with credit cards. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

City approves $800 CCW permit fee in Morgan Hill

Michael Moore -
For the first time, Morgan Hill Police will begin...
News

Paramount music producer preps for hometown visit

Erik Chalhoub -
Randy Spendlove has been involved with the soundtracks for...
Community

Driver dies in accident on Highway 101 in San Martin

Staff Report -
One person died and another suffered major injuries in...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,238FollowersFollow
2,865FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

City approves $800 CCW permit fee in Morgan Hill

randy spendlove paramount

Paramount music producer preps for hometown visit