Morgan Hill city staff will host a virtual town hall meeting at 5:30pm tonight regarding the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual meeting will allow residents to ask questions about the local response to the pandemic and stay-home orders, local impacts of the virus and lockdown and resources that are currently available.

The session lasts from 5:30 to 6:30pm April 9. Residents can join the public forum online by using the link bit.ly/Communitytownhall. The virtual town hall can also be viewed and heard live on the “City of Morgan Hill – Engage” page: https://www.facebook.com/morganhillengage/.