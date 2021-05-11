good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.3 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
May 12, 2021
Article Search
BusinessFeaturedLocal NewsNews

Children’s Business Fair scheduled for July 31 in Morgan Hill

By: Staff Report
105
0

Local kids will get a chance to learn what it’s like to launch a startup business at the Acton Children’s Business Fair, scheduled for July 31 on the grounds of the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center.

Children participating in the fair will have the opportunity to make something with his or her own hands, sell it (safely) to a stranger and “experience the freedom and responsibility of having a little extra spending money as a reward,” says the event web page at childrensbusinessfair.org/morgan-hill.

The goal for the event is “for kids to develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy and then open for customers at our one-day marketplace.”

There will be up to 35 booths at the fair, which is sponsored by the Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business and other donors and volunteers. The Morgan Hill event is organized by local photographer Ewa Samples.The business fair will take place from 10am to 2pm. Children and parents can apply to secure a spot in the fair online at childrensbusinessfair.org/morgan-hill. Registration for a booth costs $50 and is required beforehand.

Avatar
Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Dead birds found in rural South County raise concerns

Michael Moore -
A spate of bird deaths in rural South County...
Read more
Crime

Man facing charges in Morgan Hill, among others, escapes from Watsonville jail

Staff Report -
An inmate at the Rountree Medium Facility on the...
Read more
COVID-19

FDA authorizes Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children 12-15

Staff Report -
The Food and Drug Administration on Monday authorized use...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Dead birds found in rural South County raise concerns

Man facing charges in Morgan Hill, among others, escapes from Watsonville...