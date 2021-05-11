Children’s Business Fair scheduled for July 31 in Morgan Hill

Local kids will get a chance to learn what it’s like to launch a startup business at the Acton Children’s Business Fair, scheduled for July 31 on the grounds of the Morgan Hill Community and Cultural Center.

Children participating in the fair will have the opportunity to make something with his or her own hands, sell it (safely) to a stranger and “experience the freedom and responsibility of having a little extra spending money as a reward,” says the event web page at childrensbusinessfair.org/morgan-hill.

The goal for the event is “for kids to develop a brand, create a product or service, build a marketing strategy and then open for customers at our one-day marketplace.”

There will be up to 35 booths at the fair, which is sponsored by the Acton Academy, the Acton School of Business and other donors and volunteers. The Morgan Hill event is organized by local photographer Ewa Samples.The business fair will take place from 10am to 2pm. Children and parents can apply to secure a spot in the fair online at childrensbusinessfair.org/morgan-hill. Registration for a booth costs $50 and is required beforehand.