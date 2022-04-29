Caltrain to reduce service in May to expedite electrification

Caltrain will temporarily reduce its service next week in an effort to expedite electrification work in San Mateo and Burlingame.

Caltrain’s daily service will drop from 104 trains per day to 88 between Monday and May 20, with three trains per hour traveling in each direction between 5:30am and 9am and 3:30pm and 7pm.

Baby Bullet service will also be temporarily suspended during the work period and trains will be single-tracked through the Broadway, Burlingame, San Mateo, Hayward Park and Hillsdale stations.

According to Caltrain, the work in Burlingame and San Mateo was originally scheduled to be completed in March, but was pushed back after a train hit a work vehicle on the tracks on March 10.

The train was carrying 75 passengers at the time of the crash, which injured 13 people, including two Caltrain employees.

Caltrain is in the process of switching its fleet of trains from 30-year-old diesel engines to electric engines. Caltrain officials have said the electrification project is expected to be completed by 2024.

The May service schedule can be found at https://www.caltrain.com/may-2022-service-change. Information about Caltrain station shuttles can also be found at https://www.caltrain.com/schedules/shuttles.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.