good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
51.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
December 28, 2022
Article Search
NewsBusinessEconomyLocal NewsFeatured

Caltrain gains federal funds to complete electrification

Project will modernize public train system by fall 2024

By: Olivia Wynkoop
18
0

Caltrain will use $43 million in federal funds to complete its fleet electrification project by fall 2024, officials announced Dec. 23.

Officials expect President Joe Biden to sign off on the recently passed $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill, which will fund military and government agencies until next September. 

The electrification project is the first of its kind in North America, adding more modernized trains with new safety equipment and digital trip information for passengers. 

Electrification also helps Caltrain reach regional and state goals to lower greenhouse gas emissions and improve air quality. 

“It is with great pride that the Democratic Congress has passed an omnibus appropriations package that delivers for San Franciscans and working families across our nation,” U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said. “As a proud Representative of San Francisco, it was my privilege to help ensure that this legislation invests in quieter neighborhoods, cleaner air and faster commutes for the Bay Area. With $33 million in new funding for Caltrain’s electrification, this legislative package marks a key step toward a fully electrified rail corridor across our region.”

Caltrain Executive Director Michelle Bouchard said the electrification of Caltrain is one of the biggest milestones in its 160-year history.

“We are one step closer thanks to our supporters who truly know what this means in terms of addressing climate change and providing the modernized transportation service that our communities deserve,” Bouchard said in a statement.

Ten million dollars of the federal funding was secured by U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) and U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) as a community project, and $33 million came from the Federal Transit Administration’s Capital Investment Grant program for pre-existing projects with grants.

“I am proud to have secured funding to support Caltrain’s Peninsula Corridor Electrification Project that will help complete California’s first electrified commuter rail system,” said Padilla. “With this investment, we are reducing greenhouse gas emissions, eliminating pollution caused by the aging diesel engines, and helping Caltrain meet its goal of tripling capacity by 2040.”

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.

Olivia Wynkoop

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,222FollowersFollow
2,843FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Driver dies in Christmas Eve collision on Hecker Pass

Sobrato’s Aden Valencia beats NCAA All-American en route to winning Reno...