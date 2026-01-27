The Britton Middle School girls basketball team just completed an excellent season in the seventh grade division.

The Bobcats just finished a one-loss regular season to reach the championship game. The squad, composed of sixth graders competing one level higher, succeeded in a league which included Brownell, Murphy, Solorsano, South Valley, Bernal, Valley Christian and Herman.

That grouping is in the Southern Division of the East Side Athletic League. In the title contest, they lost a close game against Valley Christian.

The roster included Brooklyn Maningo, Zoe Benjamin, Audrina Salinas, Gabby Failing, Sloan Rizzo, Bailey Paulson, Greyson DeHaro, Karla Gomez and Jazzy Martinez. Salinas was the offensive star with an average of 32 points per game. Maningo was the defensive star, with an average of seven steals per game.

“Game after game, they proved they belonged, playing with intensity and poise while surprising opponents with their toughness and basketball IQ,” co-coach Ricky Salinas said “Their ability to rise to the challenge against older competition became the story of the season.”

Salinas said that the team exceeded expectations and showcased skill, confidence and teamwork. Salinas and Joe Maningo were the team’s coaches.

“Though the championship ended just short of the ultimate goal, Britton’s season stands as a remarkable achievement,” Salinas said. “For a team of sixth graders to compete and thrive at the seventh grade level speaks volumes about their dedication, leadership, and potential for the future.”