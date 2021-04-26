good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
43.1 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
April 26, 2021
Article Search
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

Bay Area health officers issue statement on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Locals support feds’ guidance to resume use of vaccine

By: Bay City News Service
3
0

Nine health officers from the greater Bay Area on Sunday released a statement supporting recent federal guidance to lift the pause on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for adults. 

The health officers, from the counties of Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Napa, San Francisco, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, and Solano, and the city of Berkeley, said they agree with findings that the vaccine is safe and the risk of developing the rare clotting disorder is extremely low. 

On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration announced they would accept the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices’ recommendations to lift pausing on the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine for all adults. 

According to the CDC, there have been 15 confirmed cases of the rare clotting event among nearly 8 million total doses administered in the U.S. All the cases have been women.

Sunday’s statement from the health officers recommends Bay Area health providers resume administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in an effort to prevent community spread and severe illness and death from Covid-19.

The region’s health officers also support adding a warning label and the Western States Scientific Safety Review’s recommendation that culturally and linguistically appropriate informational materials in an accessible reading level be made available.

The San Mateo County Health Department wasn’t included on the statement, but a representative said Sunday the health officer for the county agreed with lifting the pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Sonoma County’s health agency, which also didn’t appear on the statement, did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday.

Anyone who has received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should contact their primary healthcare provider if they have concerns or if they develop severe symptoms of headache, abdominal pain, leg pain or shortness of breath within three weeks after vaccination, the health officers said.

Avatar
Bay City News Service

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Letters: Immigrants are essential

Bay City News Service -
US culture enriched by immigrants The Statue of Liberty has...
Read more
Local News

City renews push for ‘complete streets’ in downtown Morgan Hill

Bay City News Service -
With the Covid-19 pandemic having “drastically changed the landscape...
Read more
Letters

Letter: Every day is Earth Day

Bay City News Service -
The cooling shade of trees. Our old dog knows...
Read more
© Copyright 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
MORE STORIES

Letters: Immigrants are essential

City renews push for ‘complete streets’ in downtown Morgan Hill