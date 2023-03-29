A run of success

After all the expenses, revenues, donations and sponsorship dollars are counted, organizers of the 40th annual Wildflower Run—which took place March 26 in Morgan Hill—are confident the event reached its fundraising goal for scholarships, grants and leadership programs for women and girls.

Entries in this year’s annual fundraising run for the Morgan Hill chapter of the American Association of University Women reached their capacity of 1,200 participants, according to AAUW member and Wildflower Run Publicity Chair Elizabeth Mandel. Even though expenses for the event continue to climb, Mandel said event organizers expect this year’s Wildflower Run raised at least $65,000 for causes that support gender equity.

The Wildflower Run took place at Live Oak High School, and featured numerous events including a Kids’ 2K, a 5K Walk, a 5K Run, and a 10K Run and a stroller/baby jogger 5K race.

The popular local event is one of the largest runs in the country that is completely run by volunteers, according to organizers. Close to 200 AAUW members and community volunteers pitch in to make it a success.

In the last 10 years alone, the Wildflower Run has raised more than $500,000 for causes and programs promoted by AAUW.

Young participants take off from the starting line of the Kids 2K run at the March 26 Wildflower Run at Live Oak High School. Photo: Rick Rasmussen

Winners in the March 26 Wildflower Run include:

– 10K Men’s Run: Juan Rivera, of Salinas (1st place); Noe Baez, of Gilroy (2nd); and Jack McKenzie, of Morgan Hill (3rd).

– 10K Women’s Run: Stephanie Kato, of Gilroy (1st place); Jamii North, of San Jose (2nd); Ruth Helliwell, age 16, of Morgan Hill (3rd).

– 5K Men’s Run: Jorn Jensen, of Morgan Hill (1st place); Ethan Cabrera, age 14, of Morgan Hill (2nd); Evan Hertzer, age 15, of Morgan Hill (3rd).

– 5K Women’s Run: Elizabeth Campbell, of Santa Clara (1st place); Nina Zarina, of Pacific Grove (2nd); Madeline Bailie, of Morgan Hill (3rd).

– 5K Stroller Run, Men: Ryan Dunn, of Hollister (1st place); Chris Wilber, of Campbell (2nd); Peter Marshall, of Morgan Hill (3rd).

– 5K Stroller Run, Women: Christina Buckvic, of Gilroy (1st place); Fabiola Rodriguez, of Los Banos (2nd); Janelle Hall, of Gilroy (3rd).