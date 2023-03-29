good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
46.4 F
Morgan Hill
English English Spanish Spanish
March 29, 2023
Article Search
Winners of the March 26 Wildflower Run 10K Men’s run take the podium: 1st place Juan Rivera, 2nd place Noe Baez and 3rd place Jack McKenzie. Photo: John Gibson
NewsBusinessHealthLocal NewsCommunityFeatured

A run of success

40th annual Wildflower Run brings 1,200 participants to Morgan Hill

By: Staff Report
3
0

After all the expenses, revenues, donations and sponsorship dollars are counted, organizers of the 40th annual Wildflower Run—which took place March 26 in Morgan Hill—are confident the event reached its fundraising goal for scholarships, grants and leadership programs for women and girls. 

Entries in this year’s annual fundraising run for the Morgan Hill chapter of the American Association of University Women reached their capacity of 1,200 participants, according to AAUW member and Wildflower Run Publicity Chair Elizabeth Mandel. Even though expenses for the event continue to climb, Mandel said event organizers expect this year’s Wildflower Run raised at least $65,000 for causes that support gender equity. 

The Wildflower Run took place at Live Oak High School, and featured numerous events including a Kids’ 2K, a 5K Walk, a 5K Run, and a 10K Run and a stroller/baby jogger 5K race. 

The popular local event is one of the largest runs in the country that is completely run by volunteers, according to organizers. Close to 200 AAUW members and community volunteers pitch in to make it a success.

In the last 10 years alone, the Wildflower Run has raised more than $500,000 for causes and programs promoted by AAUW. 

Young participants take off from the starting line of the Kids 2K run at the March 26 Wildflower Run at Live Oak High School. Photo: Rick Rasmussen

Winners in the March 26 Wildflower Run include:

– 10K Men’s Run: Juan Rivera, of Salinas (1st place); Noe Baez, of Gilroy (2nd); and Jack McKenzie, of Morgan Hill (3rd). 

– 10K Women’s Run: Stephanie Kato, of Gilroy (1st place); Jamii North, of San Jose (2nd); Ruth Helliwell, age 16, of Morgan Hill (3rd).

– 5K Men’s Run: Jorn Jensen, of Morgan Hill (1st place); Ethan Cabrera, age 14, of Morgan Hill (2nd); Evan Hertzer, age 15, of Morgan Hill (3rd). 

– 5K Women’s Run: Elizabeth Campbell, of Santa Clara (1st place); Nina Zarina, of Pacific Grove (2nd); Madeline Bailie, of Morgan Hill (3rd). 

– 5K Stroller Run, Men: Ryan Dunn, of Hollister (1st place); Chris Wilber, of Campbell (2nd); Peter Marshall, of Morgan Hill (3rd). 

– 5K Stroller Run, Women: Christina Buckvic, of Gilroy (1st place); Fabiola Rodriguez, of Los Banos (2nd); Janelle Hall, of Gilroy (3rd). 

Wildflower Run 10K Women’s run winner Stephanie Kato, of Gilroy, is pictured on the Morgan Hill course March 26. Photo: Susan Brazelton
Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letters: Relocate downtown Morgan Hill; Crime victims in tough spot

submitted -
Morgan Hill should relocate its downtown Rather than try to...
High School Sports

Sobrato High baseball seeks turnaround

Emanuel Lee -
Off to its roughest start in recent memory, the...
Business

Morgan Hill earns clean energy grants

Staff Report -
Silicon Valley Clean Energy recently awarded the City of...

SOCIAL MEDIA

7,063FansLike
1,234FollowersFollow
2,864FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
High School Sports
Gavilan College

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
Hollister Free Lance
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letters: Relocate downtown Morgan Hill; Crime victims in tough spot

Sobrato High baseball seeks turnaround