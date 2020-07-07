The Northern California Renaissance Faire will not take place this summer due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the event’s general manager said in a July 1 press release.

The organization is hoping to continue the event in 2021.

“I would hate to try and mount the show only to be thrown more unforeseen obstacles that would shut down production. We want our show to remain safe and profitable. We would never want to put our participants or customers in any danger or unsafe circumstances,” Northern California Renaissance Faire General Manager Lisa Stehl wrote in a press release. “Someone said…live to fight another day. I believe that is what we need to do. The Board of Directors and myself all agree this is the right thing to do to ensure we keep our business safe and are able to produce the Faire in the 2021 season.”

The Northern Faire typically takes place each summer at Casa de Fruta, on Highway 156. Stehl’s press release notes that Santa Clara County is one of 19 California counties on a “watch list” due to high and rising coronavirus cases. She added that the decision to cancel the 2020 Faire came after considerable research and input.