Published in cooperation between Buy Instagram Followers EZ and the Morgan Hill Times

The Short Answer

You should always buy IG interactions from a reputable social media service that delivers real Instagram followers, who are real people with real accounts on the app. Choosing a vendor at random probably won’t help with account growth, and if you end up buying “fake” followers, you could get kicked off of Instagram.

Buzzoid and Twicsy are the two best choices. They’re experienced, top-ranked providers who supply high-quality, real followers that supercharge growth while keeping accounts safe.

How do you choose an Instagram follower supplier?

Most people rely on the same criteria they use when purchasing almost anything. They look for websites that look authoritative and trustworthy and then compare prices.

That’s a mistake when it comes to buying IG followers. Websites that look trustworthy often aren’t, and in the social media service industry, low prices usually mean low quality and poor results. Even worse, the interactions they sell may be “fake followers,” tech tricks that don’t help accounts grow and can get the purchasers banned from the Gram.

Finding the best sites that sell Instagram followers (like Buzzoid and Twicsy, reviewed below) is imperative if you want the interactions to deliver the strong organic growth that can make you popular and influential on the social media platform while keeping your account safe.

Many Instagram influencers have used purchased interactions to build their accounts, so if you happen to know one, it’s smart to ask them for provider recommendations. Otherwise, you need a trustworthy list of the best sites to buy Instagram followers.

Here it is.

Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers: The Top Two

Buzzoid has an enormous number of repeat customers. That’s not surprising, since this provider has been reliably delivering high-quality, real Instagram followers, likes and video views for more than a dozen years and has added interactions like YouTube subscribers and YouTube views, and TikTok followers and TikTok likes, during that time.

We’ll focus on IG followers here, though, and there’s a lot to discuss, starting with the all-important fact that every Buzzoid follow is from a real user. That means it triggers strong growth and keeps your account safe. (We’ll add that if you’re buying Instagram likes or views to boost your posts’ engagement rate metrics and social proof, you’ll get all real likes and views.)

Follower packages start at 100 interactions, with seven more available from 250-20,000 real followers, and Buzzoid’s very affordable prices starting at just $3.49. For added power, you can pay to upgrade to active followers (who are active users on the platform) or exclusive followers (who have large fan bases of their own). Both groups carry more weight with the IG algorithms.

All packages come with instant delivery, and they can be ordered in less than 60 seconds on Buzzoid’s user-friendly platform that keeps all customer data secure. Multiple payment methods can be used at checkout, and a 24-hour customer support team is always available to solve rare problems, answer questions about the service or craft custom orders.

Buzzoid’s been the top-ranked Instagram provider for more than a decade, largely due to the results the service delivers. On average, the number of organic followers that customers add is equal to the number of followers they’ve purchased. You can’t find better performance.

And for those skittish about buying interactions, Buzzoid has a money-back satisfaction guarantee, as well as a follower retention policy that guarantees free refills for any dropped interactions.

By every measure, Buzzoid sets the standard for Instagram services.

Click to buy Buzzoid’s real Instagram followers

Twicsy’s backstory is very similar to Buzzoid’s, delivering high-quality engagements from real users for 12-plus years and building a huge, satisfied repeat customer base over that time. The only big difference (other than the fact that Twicsy doesn’t sell YouTube interactions) is that Twicsy has “only” ranked No. 2 over that period, compared to Buzzoid’s No. 1.

Don’t try to convince a regular Twicsy customer that Buzzoid is better, though, even though the numbers show that Twicsy’s followers “only” provide about 90 percent of the organic growth its competitor delivers. Those results are far better than any other service’s, and many Twicsy clients insist they’ve done better with their current provider than they did with Buzzoid.

The services’ details are very similar: 100-20,000 real followers at reasonable prices, upgrades to active and exclusive followers available for those who want even better results, easy ordering and lightning-fast delivery, outstanding customer experience, around-the-clock support and robust guarantees.

Understandably, many readers will opt for the top-ranked service with slightly better results, but it might not be a bad idea to try both. You might wind up being one of those who prefer Twicsy.

Click to buy Twicsy’s real Instagram followers

Best Sites to Buy Instagram Followers: Almost as Good

The two providers in this tier have much in common, but Rushmax earns this position because of its slightly more productive real followers.

You can only order packages of 100-5,000 interactions from Rushmax, but that’s more than enough for smaller accounts. The pricing starts at $2.97 and all followers arrive immediately. (Active follows are available as well.) Ordering is fast, the platform is secure and support is available 24 hours a day. Essentially, Rushmax provides high-end service for its customers.

Results are where this provider has more work to do. The average organic growth delivered by Rushmax followers comes in about 25 percent below the growth that Buzzoid triggers; that’s a big drop-off, of course, yet it’s far better performance than any services in our third and lowest tier can match.

Rushmax may not be ready to compete head-to-head with Buzzoid or Twicsy just yet, but bear in mind that this provider has less than half the experience of those two giants and is still third in the market. We expect to see even better things from Rushmax before too long.

Click to buy Rushmax’s real Instagram followers

If we ran through the full details of iDigic’s service, they’d sound very familiar. IDigic and Rushmax are extremely similar, from their 100-5,000 real follower packages (and ability to upgrade) to reasonable prices, from instant delivery and simple ordering to 24/7 support.

The fact that the two vendors provide mirror-image services is more impressive, however, when you realize that iDigic has only been in business for a few years and has already climbed over numerous heritage providers to reach the top four. Add the fact that iDigic’s results are almost equal to those that Rushmax delivers, and it’s nothing short of amazing.

Perhaps the best indication of how far iDigic has come in such a short time is the service’s customer base, which includes many powerful content creators who rely on one of the top services for most of their followers but use iDigic as a supplemental service. That tells us that iDigic hasn’t come close to reaching its peak. It’s a provider to watch—and perhaps, try.

Click to buy iDigic’s real Instagram followers

Other Sites That Deliver Real Followers

These options aren’t the best you can find. If you want to expand your search for providers that deliver legitimate Instagram followers, however, you can include these possibilities.

5. DVY Labs: A top-four service if they charged reasonable prices.

6. InstaShop: Very good followers that don’t deliver matching results.

7. Boostify: Another service that could have ranked higher, but delivery is very slow.

8. Elite Insta: All you can purchase is a monthly subscription for followers, and it’s costly.

9. Pulse Pixel: Mediocre performance from a budget-oriented provider.

10. Follower Flow: You get great results—and then you get very poor ones. Confusing.

11. InstaMiracle: A very ordinary service, but real followers.

What Are Real Instagram Followers?

On their face, real followers are just what they sound like. Real people hit the “follow” button on an Instagram profile or post from their own real accounts on the app. Simple, right?

Not when you’re buying followers—because you have no idea what’s being delivered. The Internet is filled with scammers, and some of them focus on Instagram users who want to purchase followers (as well as Instagram likes and Instagram views).

These con artists use bots to create tech tricks called fake followers. They’re then linked to fake accounts on Instagram and delivered to customers. Buyers can’t tell that anything’s wrong until Instagram’s algorithms detect the fake Instagram accounts, delete the fake followers and the brief increase in customers’ follower counts disappears. Needless to say, there’s no growth.

Only real followers do what buyers expect.

Why Do Real Followers Trigger Instagram Growth?

The process is somewhat strange, but it’s proven to work. And many readers will understand why early Instagram providers like Buzzoid and Twicsy worked so hard to figure it out.

If you’ve ever tried to grow your Instagram account by loading your descriptions with lots of SEO keywords and trending hashtags or promoting your content on other social apps and IG Reels, you know those methods bring in very few new followers. In fact, there’s no manual growth method that can help you accumulate large numbers of new Instagram fans.

Here’s what the early social media services realized.

An enormous amount of content is created on the platform every day, adding to the billions of videos already stored on Instagram’s servers. That makes it impossible to show every one of the app’s 2.5 billion users new posts that have been uploaded. A system is required to determine which videos are displayed on Insta users’ feeds.

Those decisions are made by the Instagram algorithms, and they’ve been instructed to favor the platform’s largest accounts and those that are quickly growing in popularity. Surfers are usually shown posts created by the app’s most popular users; small accounts rarely get widespread exposure.

And exposure is crucial for Instagram growth. If no one ever sees your videos, no one has the opportunity to engage with your content or decide to follow you. You’re essentially living in a wasteland where only your friends and family see what you produce. If you ever want to bring in substantial numbers of followers, you need a strategy to build visibility for your posts.

There’s just one option for most IG users: rapidly adding new followers. You may remember the loophole we mentioned in the algorithms’ procedures: “those quickly growing in popularity.” Purchasing new followers—ensuring that they’re real followers, so they’re not deleted—tells the algorithms that your account is becoming more popular and deserves larger audiences.

That secret opens the floodgates. Many surfers are shown your posts for the first time, they get their first chance to view and like them, and to follow you to see what else you create. As long as you’ve created compelling, high-quality videos, your new visibility will trigger strong organic growth that you’re unable to build any other way.

Does Buying Real Followers Always Work?

Yes, as long as your Instagram account is public. Providers can’t deliver interactions to accounts set to “private.”

However, when we say that this method always works, we mean that it always increases the audience that sees your posts. It’s up to you whether it results in account growth that turns you into a popular content creator.

Consider these factors.

What Do Your Videos Look Like?

Not every new viewer will enjoy what you’ve created, of course. But if your videos are hard to watch (or hard to listen to), hard to follow or just plain boring, no one is going to enjoy them. Surfers will quickly move on to the next post in their feed, and they’ll certainly see no reason to give you a follow.

Short and sweet: You’re only “paying” for increased Instagram visibility when you buy followers. You can’t force your new audience to enjoy your content or follow you. That puts the burden on you to create interesting, entertaining, top-quality videos.

Learn how to properly shoot and edit your content before purchasing followers. Plan your production carefully (scripting it, if necessary), so it’s coherent and maintains your audience’s interest. Include a provocative or suspenseful element at the very start to “hook” viewers, and for long videos, add more surprises throughout to keep them watching.

Best of all, rewatch the videos you’ve saved as favorites to see what made you love them enough to bookmark them, understand the techniques that made the content so good—and then use the techniques yourself.

Convince Surfers to Stop and Watch

Your new audience members may scroll right past your posts if they don’t have a good reason to stop. Providing them with that reason is another crucial element in maximizing the value of purchased followers.

Create a short and compelling description, and pay careful attention to your cover photo, which is often the first thing that surfers see. Use text, stickers or graphics to grab people’s attention and make them feel that they “have” to watch your video.

What’s Your Niche?

Users follow IG accounts that regularly post videos they’re interested in. Uploading content on a wide variety of topics won’t help you build a large follower base.

The most successful creators specialize in a single topic, or niche, that they love and are knowledgeable about. That lets them post lots of videos that will attract like-minded viewers who will feel compelled to follow them.

Choose one subject for your videos, and stick to it. It will pay off with lots of followers who are into the same subject that you are.

Disclaimer: Buying Instagram followers from unreliable or low-quality sources can seriously harm your account’s visibility and credibility. In many cases, accounts that purchase followers from questionable vendors risk shadow bans or reduced reach, meaning their posts no longer appear prominently in followers’ feeds or on discovery pages. To avoid that, it’s important to work with reputable providers who use safe, compliant methods to help grow your social presence.

All brands featured in this content have a proven history of offering legitimate Instagram marketing services. They’ve maintained long-term positive reputations with clients and, notably, there has never been a verified instance of an account being banned, suspended or otherwise penalized as a result of using their follower or like packages. Always remember this critical rule: Never provide your social media password to any service promising rapid growth.