Live Oak HS Football (3-5 overall, 3-1 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 35-0 vs. Oak Grove; Lost 17-16 in OT at Santa Teresa

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Oct. 25 vs. Branham

NOTES: Against Santa Teresa, Adrian Leal completed 7-of-13 passes for 54 yards and a nine-yard touchdown toss to Noah Rivera.

Leal also ran it in from 14 yards for another score. Gage Jones carried the ball 24 times for 71 yards.

Sobrato HS Football (5-2 overall, 1-1 BVAL Santa Teresa-Valley Division)

Recent results: Lost 20-3 vs. Willow Glen; Won 27-21 at Westmont

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 25 at Leland

NOTES: Offense struggled against Willow Glen but got back on track in win at Westmont.

Oakwood HS Volleyball (15-4 overall, 10-2 PCAL Santa Lucia Division)

Recent results: Won 3-0 vs. Trinity Christian; Won 3-0 vs. Calvary Christian; Won 3-0 vs. Monterey Bay Academy; Lost 3-2 vs. Pajaro Valley

Upcoming games: 6pm Oct. 23 vs. Ceiba; 6pm Oct. 29 vs. York

NOTES: Isabelle Anderson led with six kills against Trinity Christian and led with seven kills against Monterey Bay. Ella Gutierrez paced Oakwood with five kills against Calvary Christian and Sophia Fieler had four kills.

Live Oak HS Volleyball (1-16 overall, 1-7 BVAL Santa Teresa East Division)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 vs. Yerba Buena; Lost 3-1 at Hill

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 23 vs. Santa Teresa; 7pm Oct. 25 at Gilroy

NOTES: Acorns had a close loss to a solid Yerba Buena team. Warriors prevailed 25-22, 25-17, 25-21.

Sobrato HS Volleyball (9-13 overall, 4-7 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Lost 3-0 at Leigh; Won 3-2 vs. Evergreen Valley; Lost 3-2 vs. Pioneer

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 23 vs. Westmont

NOTES: Bulldogs nearly upset league co-leader Pioneer on the road, falling in five sets.

Live Oak HS Field Hockey (3-6 overall, 2-1 BVAL Santa Teresa Division)

Recent results: Won 2-1 vs. Sobrato

Upcoming games: 4pm Oct. 22 at Prospect; 5pm Oct. 24 vs. Leland

Sobrato HS Field Hockey (4-6-1 overall, 3-2-1 BVAL Santa Teresa Division)

Recent results: Lost 2-1 at Live Oak; Won 8-0 vs. Silver Creek

Upcoming games: 5pm Oct. 22 at Leland; 4pm Oct. 24 vs. Del Mar

