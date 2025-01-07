Live Oak HS Boys Basketball (5-8 overall)

Recent results: Tustin Holiday Classic: lost 72-36 vs. Newport Harbor; lost 63-34 at Tustin; lost 59-46 vs. Mission Viejo; lost 74-48 vs. Laguna Hills

Recent results: Lost 64-62 at Oakwood

Upcoming games: 6:30pm Jan. 9 vs. San Lorenzo Valley

NOTES: Nathan Lozano scored 19 against Oakwood and had 10 points and eight rebounds versus Mission Viejo. Devon DeHaro tallied 19 against Oakwood, including 5-for-9 on 3-pointers, and also had 10 points against Newport Harbor and 14 against Laguna Hills.

Riley Murrill had 12 points against Mission Viejo and seven rebounds versus Laguna Hills. Jalen Henry had eight points and five assists against Oakwood.

Live Oak HS Girls Basketball (7-5 overall, 1-0 BVAL Almaden Valley)

Recent results: lost 38-22 vs. El Camino; won 45-17 at Gilroy

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 7 vs. Mt. Pleasant; 7pm Jan. 9 at Oak Grove

NOTES: Acorns jumped out to a 23-5 halftime lead over Mustangs and rolled.

Oakwood HS Boys Basketball (7-3 overall)

Recent results: lost 61-57 vs. Fremont (Oakland); won 64-62 vs. Live Oak

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 7 at Carmel; 7pm Jan. 9 vs. Everett Alvarez; 3:30pm Jan. 11 vs. Salinas

NOTES: Hawks trailed Live Oak 40-30 at halftime but rallied to beat their city rival.

Oakwood HS Girls Basketball (2-2 overall)

Recent results: Lost 56-19 vs. Palma

Upcoming games: 5pm Jan. 6 vs. KIPP

Sobrato HS Boys Basketball (3-9 overall)

Recent results: lost 51-44 at Piedmont Hills; lost 61-24 at Pacific Grove

Upcoming games: 6pm Jan. 7 at Harbor; 7pm Jan. 9 at Independence

Sobrato HS Girls Basketball (5-6 overall)

Recent results: Del Mar Tournament: lost 65-49 vs. Mountain View; won 55-48 vs. Wilcox

Recent results: Won 49-46 at Leland

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 14 at Silver Creek

NOTES: Sophomore duo of Cameron Isle and Maddie Miller are leading the Bulldogs. Isle scored 19 against Wilcox, 16 at Leland and 15 against Mountain View. Miller tallied 17 against Leland and nine versus Mountain View.

Mehak Gill, a freshman, scored 12 against Mountain View.

Live Oak HS Boys Soccer (0-5-1 overall)

Recent results: lost 2-1 vs. Gilroy

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 8 vs. Gundeson



Live Oak HS Girls Soccer (1-5 overall)

Recent results: won 12-0 vs. Yerba Buena

Upcoming games: 6:15pm Jan. 7 at Branham

NOTE: After not scoring a goal in the previous 240 minutes, the Acorns scored 12 goals in 80 minutes against the Aztec Warriors.

Sobrato HS Boys Soccer (0-6 overall)

Recent results: lost 4-0 vs. Prospect

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 9 at Gilroy



Sobrato HS Girls Soccer (5-2 overall)

Recent results: won 4-1 vs. Harbor

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 7 at Willow Glen; 7pm Jan. 9 vs. Lincoln

