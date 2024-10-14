Live Oak HS Football (2-4 overall, 2-0 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division)

Recent results: Won 14-0 at Leigh

Upcoming games: 7:15pm Oct. 12 vs. Oak Grove

NOTES: Adrian Leal completed 7-of-12 passes for 118 yards. Gage Jones rushed 22 times for 92 yards and a touchdown against the Longhorns. The defense has allowed just seven points over the last two games. Mateo Robledo accounted for 10 tackles against Leigh and Nathan Newberg had an interception.

Sobrato HS Football (4-1 overall, 1-1 BVAL Santa Teresa-Valley Division)

Recent results: Lost 14-7 at Piedmont Hills

Upcoming games: 2:30pm Oct. 12 vs. Willow Glen

NOTES: The game versus Piedmont Hills was tied 7-7 at halftime. The Pirates scored in the third quarter to pull ahead.

Oakwood HS Volleyball (9-3 overall, 5-1 PCAL Santa Lucia Division)

Recent results: Won 3-0 at York; Won 3-0 vs. Ceiba

Upcoming games: 6pm Oct. 8 at Monterey Bay Academy; 6pm Oct. 10 vs. Kirby

NOTES: The Hawks defeated Ceiba 25-11, 25-16, 25-14.

Live Oak HS Volleyball (1-8 overall, 1-3 BVAL Santa Teresa East Division)

Recent results: Won 3-2 at Santa Teresa

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 9 vs. Gilroy; 7pm Oct. 11 vs. Silver Creek

NOTES: The Acorns defeated the Saints to nab their first victory of the season. Scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-20, 8-25, 15-8.

Sobrato HS Volleyball (6-8 overall, 3-4 BVAL Mt. Hamilton Division )

Recent results: Won 3-2 vs. Christopher

Upcoming games: 7pm Oct. 7 at Branham; 7pm Oct. 9 vs. Leland

NOTES: SHS rallied past the Cougars 12-25, 25-19, 17-25, 25-23, 15-11. Juliana Tindall belted 15 kills and had 13 digs. Olivia Scatena contributed 14 kills and 12 digs. Setter Jordan Bouton returned from injury and passed off for 19 assists, with Jordyn McCarthy Scettrini dishing 12 assists.

Live Oak HS Field Hockey (1-5 overall)

Recent results: Lost 4-1 vs. Branham

Upcoming games: 5pm Oct. 8 at Leland

Sobrato HS Field Hockey (2-4 overall, 1-0 BVAL Santa Teresa Division)

Recent results: Won 4-0 at Silver Creek

Upcoming games: 4pm Oct. 8 at Del Mar; 4pm Oct. 10 vs. Prospect; 9am Oct. 12 vs. Leland

Other Morgan Hill Sports Notes:

Live Oak alum Jeff Ulbrich was named Interim Head Coach of the NFL’s New York Jets on Oct. 8.

Coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to submit scores and highlights to sports writer Gordon Kass at [email protected].