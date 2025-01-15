Live Oak HS Boys Basketball (6-8 overall)

Recent results: Lost 64-62 at Oakwood; won 69-39 vs. San Lorenzo Valley

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 at Gilroy; 7pm Jan. 17 at Evergreen Valley

NOTES: Against SLV, Ethan Estrada Sanchez scored 24 points and Devon DeHaro added 16 points.

Live Oak HS Girls Basketball (9-5 overall, 3-0 BVAL Almaden Valley)

Recent results: Won 45-17 at Gilroy; won 53-13 vs. Mt. Pleasant; won 45-25 at Oak Grove

NOTES: Acorns led Gilroy 23-5 at halftime and rolled. Then they led Mt. Pleasant 35-5 at halftime and rolled.

Oakwood HS Boys Basketball (10-3 overall, 3-0 PCAL Gabilan)

Recent results: Won 67-62 at Carmel; won 64-45 vs. Everett Alvarez; won 81-51 vs. Salinas

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 vs. Palma; 7pm Jan. 17 vs. Pacific Grove

Oakwood HS Girls Basketball (6-4 overall, 1-1 PCAL Santa Lucia)

Recent results: Won 47-25 vs. York; lost 39-22 vs. Anzar

Upcoming games: 4pm Jan. 15 vs. Marina; 4pm Jan. 17 vs. Gonzales

NOTES: Hawks trailed just 14-11 at halftime versus Anzar but could not keep up.

Sobrato HS Boys Basketball (4-10 overall)

Recent results: Won 58-37 at Harbor; lost 63-31 at Independence

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 at Mt. Pleasant; 7pm Jan. 17 vs. Gilroy

Sobrato HS Girls Basketball (5-7 overall)

Recent results: Lost 60-24 at Harker

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 at Piedmont Hills

Live Oak HS Boys Soccer (2-5-1 overall)

Recent results: Won 2-0 vs. Gunderson

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 vs. Silver Creek

Live Oak HS Girls Soccer (1-7 overall)

Recent results: Lost 8-0 at Branham; lost 2-0 vs. Gilroy

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 at Silver Creek

Sobrato HS Boys Soccer (1-7 overall)

Recent results: Won 3-2 at Gilroy; lost 4-1 at Santa Cruz

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 15 at Santa Teresa

Sobrato HS Girls Soccer (6-2-1 overall)

Recent results: Tied 1-1 at Willow Glen; won 2-0 vs. Lincoln

Upcoming games: 7pm Jan. 16 at Santa Teresa

