Playing the strongest teams in the league has resulted in competitive defeats for Sobrato, but the Bulldogs are close to turning the corner.

“We’re close,” coach James Pozas said. “We’re right there. Sometimes, it’s just one bad inning. We’re pitching well, have made some errors. The kids are playing well.”

The Bulldogs beat Gilroy and Evergreen Valley and currently stand at just 2-10 overall. But that record is impacted by starting off league play against the strongest teams in the Blossom Valley Athletic League, Mt. Hamilton Division.

The schedule generally has home-and-home matchups against an opponent in the same week, one on Tuesday and one on Thursday. Sobrato has fallen to Leigh, Christopher, Leland and Willow Glen. However, there were good signs against those strong teams. Sobrato took the Cougars to extra innings, lost just 4-2 to the Longhorns and were one good hit away from tying Leland in the final frame.

“We opened with some tough teams,” Pozas said. “Leigh is good. They play good all-around baseball.”

The schedule eases up some now, with Pioneer, Westmont, Live Oak, Branham and Santa Teresa.

Sobrato’s top pitcher is Anthony Sullivan. The infield includes Vince Pomo, Hunter Rubbo, Roman Aguayo and JD Rosyski. Aidan Fregoso, Lucas Gabbani and Michael Balderas are in the outfield. Quentin Hagen catches. Reilly Hauck pitches and plays all over the field. DJ Vallejo pitches and plays infield. Yuvraj Saini, Austin Pierson, Zack Percini, Malekai Moreno, Austin Lore, Joseph Leon and Dylan Brown provide depth.

“Anthony Sullivan does everything,” said Pozas, at the March 26 opener versus Leland. “He is third in the league in strikeouts. He is a great athlete. Michael Balderas is usually in right field and generally my number four hitter. He has really started turning it around. My shortstop Hunter Rubbo is just a sophomore and is leading my team in hitting.”

On March 26, the Bulldogs traveled up to Leland. The Chargers won 6-3 but it was a close one. Leland built an early lead on walks and singles in the third inning. Sullivan settled in and retired the last nine batters in a row as Sobrato fought back.

The squad racked up six hits in the final four innings, trying to erase an early deficit. In the sixth, the Bulldogs brought the potential tying run to the plate but could not get the breakthrough hit.

“I thought the game went well,” Sullivan said. “I could’ve walked less guys. Given them something to hit and my fielders would have made the plays. I started throwing more sliders and had more success. We’re going to put runs on the board. We have a lot of fight. We have a lot of heart. I have high hopes for this season.”

Next up on the schedule is Pioneer, 8-7 overall. Sobrato will be on the road Tuesday, with a rematch at home on Thursday.

“We are just an inning away,” Pozas said. “The kids keep doing what we’ve been preaching. We’re gonna get our wins.”

Sobrato High senior starting pitcher Anthony Sullivan throws to a Leland hitter on March 26. Photo: Jonathan Natividad