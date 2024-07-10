Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties may have been exposed to measles in recent days after an infected person from outside the region visited, according to public health officials.

The infected individual traveled out of San Jose Mineta International Airport on July 2, the Santa Clara County Public Health Department said. Officials listed three public locations where others present at the identified dates and times might be at risk of developing measles due to exposure.

The three locations and the times the exposure may have occurred are: Starbucks, 624 Blossom Hill Road, Los Gatos, from 9:30-11:30am July 1; Taqueria Los Pericos, 139 Water Street, Santa Cruz, from 6-10pm July 1; and San Jose Mineta International Airport, Terminal B, Southwest Airlines Flight WN 2804, from 5:15-7:30am July 2.

Anyone who visited these sites at the listed times are advised by public health experts to review their immunization record to learn if they are protected against measles; call their healthcare provider immediately if they are pregnant, an infant, have a weakened immune system or are unimmunized; and monitor for symptoms for 7-21 days after the time of the potential exposure.

Common symptoms of measles include fever, cough, runny nose, red eyes and a rash, the public health department said. The symptoms can appear 7-21 days after exposure. Some measles patients may develop more serious complications.

Anyone who experiences symptoms should call their doctor immediately, officials added.

“Measles is highly contagious and spreads through the air when someone with measles speaks, coughs or sneezes. It is very easy for anyone close to the individual to become infected,” said Dr. Monika Roy, Communicable Disease Controller and Assistant Health Officer at County of Santa Clara Public Health Department. “Call your doctor right away if you think you may have been exposed. Quick action can prevent many more people from becoming sick with this serious disease.”

Public health officials are working with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the California Department of Public Health to identify close contacts who were exposed to measles at the above locations during the infectious period. This includes passengers on Southwest Airlines Flight WN 2804.

The infected person who visited the above locations is an adult who was exposed to measles in another state, the county department said.

The Santa Clara County population “benefits from very high rates of vaccination against measles,” the public health department said in the press release. Most people in the county have received two doses of measles vaccine (MMR vaccine) as children and are therefore at much lower risk of getting measles if exposed.

Young children, unvaccinated children and adults, and those with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of developing more severe health complications, the press release adds. Two doses of MMR vaccine is the best protection against measles.

Measles vaccinations are available through your healthcare provider, local pharmacy or health clinic.

For information on your vaccination status, visit http://myvaccinerecord.cdph.ca.gov/.

