Numerous road and public infrastructure projects are underway or soon to be started in Morgan Hill, impacting travelers with lane closures and occasional delays as they cross town over the summer months.

On Monterey Road near San Pedro Avenue, crews on June 24 were closing a northbound lane with traffic barriers as they prepare to repave the road in front of the Morgan Hill Senior Housing Project. Blinking signage, traffic cones and other equipment are set up to indicate to motorists that the lane is closed during the work.

A contractor on site said the repaving is on schedule to be completed on July 2. After that, crews will begin installing a new median strip in the middle of Monterey Road in front of the housing project, which is not yet complete.

The road improvements are being completed by the housing project’s developer.

On the east side of Morgan Hill earlier this week, the city began the Condit Sewer Capacity Upgrade Project. This project will install a new 12-inch sewer main along Condit Road from East Dunne to Barrett Avenue. Construction started June 24 with saw cutting, according to city staff.

Most of the work over the coming weeks will occur on the east shoulder of Condit Road. “The public should be mindful of potential lane adjustments and closures and take alternate routes if possible,” city staff said on the city’s web page titled “The Scoop,” which offers a list of ongoing public infrastructure projects throughout Morgan Hill.

Access to the Outdoor Sports Center will be limited to one entrance during the work.

The city council recently voted to award the Condit Sewer project to SubTerra Construction.

Road widening work is ongoing on Watsonville Road, west of Monterey Road. This work includes landscape installation and traffic control in varying locations from 7am-4pm Monday through Friday, according to the city’s website.

Intermittent single lane closures will be implemented for road widening work from Monterey Road to Luca Avenue, on the southbound side. “This work is necessary to complete some of the final work for the roadway improvements in the area,” says the city’s website. “These improvements will include a new median, widened roadway and new sidewalk area.”

Later this summer, crews could begin working on the installation of a new 850,000-gallon hillside water tank on East Dunne Avenue. The city council is expected to vote on a contractor for the reservoir project at the June 26 meeting, and construction could start in July.

The Butterfield Fire Station project remains under way as well. Located on Butterfield Boulevard between the VTA lot and the South County Courthouse, this project includes site demolition (already completed), construction of a new 6,065-square-foot fire station, additional site work and ADA parking upgrades.

Morgan Hill’s extensive citywide 2024 Pavement Rehabilitation Project is tentatively scheduled to start on July 8. This project includes a list of roadway sections throughout town that will see resurfacing or surface treatment, including the East Dunne overpass between Condit and Laurel roads; Vineyard Boulevard between Monterey Road and LaCrosse Drive; Vineyard Court; Del Monte Avenue between Second Street and Keystone Avenue; Manor Court; Matilda Court; Digital Drive; Markross Court; Cochrane Circle; and more.

The long-awaited northern portion of the Hale Avenue extension between Dunne and Main avenues will not open to public traffic until the adjacent Upper Llagas Creek Flood Protection Project is complete, according to city staff. The flood protection project is being built by Valley Water.

“While the roadway looks substantially complete, there are significant issues with underground utilities associated with the adjacent Valley Water flood control project where corrective work is required,” says the city’s website. “Some of this work may require digging up and repaving sections of the roadway.”

The city cannot open the Hale Avenue extension until the work associated with the flood control project is completed—likely not before July 21, according to the city.

Numerous other projects related to commercial property improvements are also ongoing throughout Morgan Hill. To see a complete list of projects and their updates, visit the City of Morgan Hill’s website, “The Scoop,” at morganhill.ca.gov/2327/The-Scoop.