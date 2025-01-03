A 29-year-old pregnant Gilroy woman died in a three-vehicle crash on New Year’s Day, according to authorities.

The California Highway Patrol said their office is actively investigating the accident, which occurred about 6:37pm Jan. 1 on Leavesley Road, east of New Avenue. Officers responded to the accident promptly after receiving a report of the collision at the CHP dispatch center.

The initial investigation found that a 50-year-old man was driving a 2008 GMC truck eastbound on Leavesley Road at high speed, the CHP said. Another motorist was driving a 2023 Chevrolet SUV in the westbound lane, and a 34-year-old male driver was following behind the SUV in a 2020 Honda sedan.

The CHP said the GMC veered from the eastbound lane into the westbound lane, directly into the path of the Chevrolet. The GMC continued in the wrong direction, colliding with the Honda.

The right front passenger of the Chevrolet died as a result of the crash, police said. Authorities have not released the name of the dead passenger. The CHP described her as a 29-year-old pregnant woman who resided in Gilroy.

Investigators think alcohol played a role in the collision, the CHP said.

Anyone with information about the accident can contact the CHP Hollister-Gilroy Area Office at 408.427.0700.