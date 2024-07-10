Spectators Malakai, Helenea and John enjoyed the Morgan Hill Freedom Fest parade on July 4 wearing their patriotic colors. Photo: Jonathan Natividad

Thousands of Morgan Hill residents and out-of-town visitors braved a crushing heat wave to attend a full slate of Independence Day events on July 3 and 4. 

The events included the July 3 Patriotic Sing and Family Street Fest. On July 4, spectators enjoyed the annual Freedom Run/Walk, Car Cruise and Show, annual Independence Day parade and nighttime Fireworks Extravaganza. The fireworks show—which was preceded by afternoon and early evening entertainment and food vendors—took place at the city’s Outdoor Sports Center on Condit Road. 

Temperatures topped 100 degrees on July 4 and the days after. The heat forecast prompted cities in other parts of the Bay Area to cancel parades, fireworks and other events due to fire danger and the threat to public health. 

The City of Gilroy proceeded with its scheduled fireworks show the night of July 4. That show took place at Gilroy High School. 

A young participant joined the Traffic Management Incorporated entry in the Morgan Hill Freedom Fest parade on July 4. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
The Car Cruise and Show in downtown Morgan Hill is always a popular attraction on July 4. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Associates of “Blooms by Joella” pose for a photo at the back of their Volkswagen prior to the Independence Day parade in downtown Morgan Hill on July 4. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
A Santa Clara County Parks staff member rode a bulldozer in the Morgan Hill Independence Day parade on July 4. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
Miss Agriculture America Santa Clara County 2024, Kaylyn Freitas poses for a photo at the back of her pickup before the Morgan Hill Independence Day parade. Photo: Jonathan Natividad
