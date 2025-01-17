With the new year comes big changes to the Morgan Hill Times, which this week added experienced local media leaders to its team and will soon boast a new look for readers and advertisers.

The Morgan Hill Times is pleased to share the news that the leadership team of Morgan Hill Life has joined forces with New SV Media, which publishes this newspaper, the Gilroy Dispatch and Hollister Free Lance.

Robert Airoldi

Robert Airoldi, co-founder and former editor of Morgan Hill Life—and once an editor of the Times—is now the publisher of our three New SV Media weekly publications.

Mark Fenichel, formerly the sales manager for Morgan Hill Life, has joined New SV Media as our Advertising Manager.

Furthermore, starting Jan. 22, the Morgan Hill Times will convert to a tabloid format similar to the one popularized by Morgan Hill Life. With a fresh, new design and increased distribution around town, Morgan Hill’s 130-year newspaper will enter a new era.

Other New SV Media publications will convert to a similar tabloid design in the near future.

Mark Fenichel

Morgan Hill Life was founded in 2012 by Marty Cheek and Airoldi. Cheek was its publisher until his death in September 2024.

“We believe by bringing talents and strengths of two media organizations together, we can honor Marty’s legacy and deliver the best possible local coverage and media services available in the South Valley,” Airoldi wrote in a letter to advertisers.